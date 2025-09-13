Network Sport

Springboks beat All Blacks with record score in Wellington

The Boks are now back in the race for this year's Rugby Championship title after scoring a famous win in Wellington.

1 hour ago
Jacques van der Westhuyzen
File photo of Damian Willemse in a match against the All Blacks. Photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media

The Springboks scored six tries — five of them in the second half — to smash the All Blacks 43-10 in a sensational performance in a Rugby Championship Test in Wellington on Saturday.

The win comes a week after the Boks went down 24-17 in Auckland.

Rassie Erasmus’ team dominated from start to finish and scored six sensational tries for a record margin victory of 33 points. The Boks won the second half 36-0, keeping the All Blacks scoreless.

The South Africans’ chances of retaining the Rugby Championship trophy, after winning it last year, remain intact. All four teams in the competition have now won two and lost two games, with two to go.

The Bok team showed several changes from the side that lost at Eden Park and were then further disrupted with early injuries Lood de Jager, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, and later on, Aphelele Fassi.

While the All Blacks scored first through debutant Leroy Carter, the Boks hit back with a first half try by Cheslin Kolbe, who intercepted an All Blacks pass to run in from distance and then in the second half the world champions scored further tries by Kolbe, Damian Willemse, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman and Andre Esterhuizen. Manie Libbok kicked six out of seven shots at goal.

The Boks enjoyed superiority in the territory department and made the most of the chances they created, especially in the second half. Every Bok player delivered a standout performance, but Willemse was especially good at inside centre, Ethan Hooker was brilliant out wide, while Libbok, Esterhuizen and Snyman enjoyed great outings from off the bench.

Pieter-Steph du Toit and Siya Kolisi were also outstanding in the forwards, with Jasper Wiese and Ruan Nortje not far behind.

