All Blacks v Springboks in Wellington — LIVE

The Boks will be desperate for a win following their 24-17 defeat to the All Blacks in Auckland last weekend.

The New Zealand All Blacks are the big favourites to beat the Springboks in a fourth round Rugby Championship match in Wellington on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.05am SA time.

The All Blacks won last week’s third round match 24-17 in Auckland. The New Zealanders lead the way on the points table following two wins and one defeat so far, while the Boks are third with one win and two defeats. Australia are second and Argentina fourth.

Rassie Erasmus’ Bok team looks significantly different to the side that played last week, with several changes having been made, most of them among the backs. Siya Kolisi will captain the side while Jasper Wiese returns after serving a four-match ban.

There are also changes in the New Zealand team.

Below is The Citizen’s live coverage of the match.

TEAMS

All Blacks: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett (vice-captain), Leroy Carter, Beauden Barrett, Noah Hotham, Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea (vice-captain), Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa’i, Scott Barrett (capt), Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot. Bench: Brodie McAlister, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Fabian Holland, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Finlay Christie, Quinn Tupaea, Ruben Love.

Springboks: Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Canan Moodie, Damian Willemse, Ethan Hooker, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Ruan Nortje, Lood de Jager, Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche. Bench: Marnus van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Wilco Louw, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok, Andre Esterhuizen

