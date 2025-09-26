Network Sport

Late team change for Springboks as Ox ruled out of Argentina test

The Boks go into the game against the Pumas after a big win against New Zealand.

1 hour ago
Jacques van der Westhuyzen 2 minutes read
Ox Nche in action against Tonga. Photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media

The Springboks have been forced to make a late change to their team for Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Durban.

Rookie prop Boan Venter, who has just four caps to his name, will move into the starting team from the bench after Ox Nche was ruled out of the match due to an injury niggle.

Marco van Staden has taken Venter’s place on the bench. He will serve as hooker cover, with Jan-Hendrik Wessels among the replacements as a prop.

However, both Van Staden, who’s comfortable at hooker and flank, and Wessels, who’s able to play hooker and prop, can play multiple positions in the pack.

The Boks go into the test on the back of a big win against New Zealand in Wellington, while the Pumas beat the Wallabies last time out.

Click here for the Pumas team.

Updated Springbok team to face Argentina in Durban:

  • 15 Damian Willemse (Stormers) – 43 caps, 66 points (6t, 9c, 4p, 2 dg)
  • 14 Cheslin Kolbe (Sungoliath) – 44 caps, 121 points (20t, 3c, 5p)
  • 13 Canan Moodie (Bulls) – 18 caps, 40 pts (8t)
  • 12 Damian de Allende (Wild Knights) – 91 caps, 55 points (11t)
  • 11 Ethan Hooker (Sharks) – 3 caps, 0 points
  • 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers) – 13 caps, 58 points (17c, 8p)
  • 9 Cobus Reinach (Stormers) – 44 caps, 75 pts (15t)
  • 8 Jasper Wiese ( D-Rocks) – 37 caps, 10 points (2t)
  • 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (Verblitz) – 91 caps, 60 pts (12t)
  • 6 Siya Kolisi (capt, Sharks) – 96 caps, 65 points (13t)
  • 5 Ruan Nortje (Bulls) – 11 caps, 0 pts
  • 4 Eben Etzebeth (Sharks) – 136 caps, 35 points (7t)
  • 3 Thomas du Toit (Bath) – 28 caps, 5 pts (1t)
  • 2 Malcolm Marx (Spears) – 82 caps, 120 pts (24t)
  • 1 Boan Venter (Edinburgh) – 4 caps, 5 pts (1t)

Bench:

  • 16 Marco van Staden (Bulls) – 30 caps, 15 pts (3t)
  • 17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls) – 7 caps, 10 pts (2t)
  • 18 Wilco Louw (Bulls) – 22 caps, 0 pts
  • 19 RG Snyman (Leinster) – 44 caps, 15 points (3t)
  • 20 Kwagga Smith (Blue Revs) – 57 caps, 55 points (11t)
  • 21 Morne van den Berg (Lions) – 3 caps, 10 points (2t)
  • 22 Manie Libbok (Liners) – 22 caps, 128 pts (1t, 42c, 13p)
  • 23 Andre Esterhuizen (Sharks) – 23 caps, 10 pts (2t)

This article was first published by The Citizen.

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

