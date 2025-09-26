Late team change for Springboks as Ox ruled out of Argentina test

The Springboks have been forced to make a late change to their team for Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Durban.

Rookie prop Boan Venter, who has just four caps to his name, will move into the starting team from the bench after Ox Nche was ruled out of the match due to an injury niggle.

Marco van Staden has taken Venter’s place on the bench. He will serve as hooker cover, with Jan-Hendrik Wessels among the replacements as a prop.

However, both Van Staden, who’s comfortable at hooker and flank, and Wessels, who’s able to play hooker and prop, can play multiple positions in the pack.

The Boks go into the test on the back of a big win against New Zealand in Wellington, while the Pumas beat the Wallabies last time out.

15 Damian Willemse (Stormers) – 43 caps, 66 points (6t, 9c, 4p, 2 dg)

14 Cheslin Kolbe (Sungoliath) – 44 caps, 121 points (20t, 3c, 5p)

13 Canan Moodie (Bulls) – 18 caps, 40 pts (8t)

12 Damian de Allende (Wild Knights) – 91 caps, 55 points (11t)

11 Ethan Hooker (Sharks) – 3 caps, 0 points

10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers) – 13 caps, 58 points (17c, 8p)

9 Cobus Reinach (Stormers) – 44 caps, 75 pts (15t)

8 Jasper Wiese ( D-Rocks) – 37 caps, 10 points (2t)

7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (Verblitz) – 91 caps, 60 pts (12t)

6 Siya Kolisi (capt, Sharks) – 96 caps, 65 points (13t)

5 Ruan Nortje (Bulls) – 11 caps, 0 pts

4 Eben Etzebeth (Sharks) – 136 caps, 35 points (7t)

3 Thomas du Toit (Bath) – 28 caps, 5 pts (1t)

2 Malcolm Marx (Spears) – 82 caps, 120 pts (24t)

1 Boan Venter (Edinburgh) – 4 caps, 5 pts (1t)

Bench:

16 Marco van Staden (Bulls) – 30 caps, 15 pts (3t)

17 Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls) – 7 caps, 10 pts (2t)

18 Wilco Louw (Bulls) – 22 caps, 0 pts

19 RG Snyman (Leinster) – 44 caps, 15 points (3t)

20 Kwagga Smith (Blue Revs) – 57 caps, 55 points (11t)

21 Morne van den Berg (Lions) – 3 caps, 10 points (2t)

22 Manie Libbok (Liners) – 22 caps, 128 pts (1t, 42c, 13p)

23 Andre Esterhuizen (Sharks) – 23 caps, 10 pts (2t)

This article was first published by The Citizen.

