Argentina retain Carreras at flyhalf for clash against Boks

Los Pumas coach Felipe Contepomi has made three personnel changes to the team that started against Australia earlier this month.

Argentina have retained Santiago Carreras at flyhalf for the Rugby Championship penultimate round match against title holders South Africa in Durban on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Gloucester playmaker was the Pumas’ second choice for the key role behind Italy-based Tomas Albornoz when the southern hemisphere tournament kicked off in August.

But Benetton flyhalf Albornoz dislocated a finger early in a historic second-round triumph over New Zealand in Buenos Aires, and Carreras has starred since. Albornoz is on the bench for the Boks Test.

It was the first time Argentina beat nine-time Championship winners New Zealand in 16 attempts in the South American nation.

Carreras is the leading points scorer in the Championship this season with 47, including 23 in a win over Australia this month in Sydney, where he had a perfect eight-from-eight goal-kicking record.

Three changes among forwards

Coach Felipe Contepomi has made three personnel changes to the team that started the victory over Australia.

All the alterations involve forwards with locks Lucas Paulos and Franco Molina and flanker Pablo Matera replacing Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo and Juan Martin Gonzalez.

The dropped trio are among the replacements in a six forwards-two backs split.

Australia, who play New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday, top the table with 11 points after four rounds. South Africa and New Zealand have 10 each and Argentina nine.

Argentina team

Juan Cruz Mallia, Rodrigo Isgro, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Garcia, Joaquín Oviedo, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera, Lucas Paulos, Franco Molina, Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya (capt), Mayco Vivas

Bench: Ignacio Ruiz, Boris Wenger, Francisco Coria Marchetti, Guido Petti, Pedro Rubiolo, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Simon Benitez Cruz, Tomas Albornoz