Ackermann nervous but excited as new era begins for Bulls

It is a new dawn for the Bulls under coach Johan Ackermann, and they will be looking to get off to a good start when they welcome Ospreys to Loftus for their opening match of the United Rugby Championship (URC) season on Saturday.

Ackermann has some big shoes to fill, after taking over from Jake White, who guided the Highveld side to three URC finals in four seasons, with them finishing as runners-up over the past two campaigns.

‘Don’t know what to expect’

Along with the changes at the Bulls, other teams in the competition have also had changes, which is why Ackermann has emphasised the team focusing on themselves this weekend, rather than their opposition, as they target a win over the Welsh visitors.

“My message this whole week to the group is that we don’t know what to expect from Ospreys. We know that there are talks about Wales maybe reducing to two teams in the URC,” explained Ackermann.

“I think each (Welsh) team is going to fight to show that they are the region that must stay in the competition. So they are going to be motivated.

“But then again it’s not about them, it’s about us. That has been my message. Let’s play to our standards and focus on what we can control. The way we can set the pace and tempo, and our set piece (performance). That’s what we are going to focus on.”

Ackermann admitted he had plenty of nerves ahead of his first URC game in charge of the team, after first taking charge towards the end of the Currie Cup, as they built up towards the tournament, and highlighted a number of new and exciting combinations.

Start well

“I am hoping we can start well, in the sense that we are still new to each other, the players and myself. We have a few new combinations and there are a few young guys in the mix. Some guys have been around the block,” said Ackermann.

“But ultimately guys like Jan (Serfontein), Nicolaas (Janse van Rensburg), Cheswill (Jooste), JJ (Theron), haven’t played much with us and there are a few combinations that haven’t played together.

“So our focus is to really do the basics well and look after our own standards, because we are obviously trying to set a certain standard. But it’s going to take time, because it doesn’t matter how hard you prepare.

“The first few games are always going to be challenging in terms of synergy, and also match fitness, as that’s something you can’t simulate, until you’ve played a few games.”

Ackermann previously had considerable success coaching the Lions in Super Rugby, leading them to two straight finals in 2016 and 2017, before moving to Gloucester, and although he has now crossed the Jukskei to their major rivals, he is thrilled to have joined a team with a rich history.

“Obviously it is just great to be a part of this Bulls team. What they have achieved in the past, their history and the team itself. So I am extremely excited, but nervous as well, because it’s a big occasion for me personally,” said Ackermann.

“But also just to be involved with this team and with this competition that has a rich history. It’s a privilege to be here. It has felt like the past two months flew by since I joined, and I am excited to see the players running out on Saturday.”

