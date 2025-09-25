URC team news and fixtures: Sharks pick Jaden Hendrikse at No 10

All four SA teams are in action this weekend as the 2025/26 season kicks off.

The 2025/26 season of the United Rugby Championship kicks off on Friday with the first round of fixtures.

The Stormers host Leinster, the Sharks are away to Glasgow, the Bulls entertain Ospreys and the Lions are away to Cardiff.

Here is all the South African team news.

Stormers

Centre Ruhan Nel has been named captain of the side, with three players set to make their debuts, namely 19-year-old prop Olly Reid, who was still at Paul Roos last year, loose forward Ruan Ackermann and flyhalf Clinton Swart.

Wandisile Simelane is at fullback, with Leolin Zas and Seabelo Senatla on the wings.

In a powerhouse loose trio, Ben-Jason Dixon is back from a long injury layoff, exciting Paul de Villiers gets a run, while Evan Roos will play at No 8.

Team: Wandisile Simelane, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel (capt), Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas, Jurie Matthee, Stefan Ungerer, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Paul de Villiers, JD Schickerling, Adré Smith, Neethling Fouché, André-Hugo Venter, Vernon Matongo. Bench: JJ Kotze, Olly Reid, Zachary Porthen, Ruben van Heerden, Ruan Ackermann, Marcel Theunissen, Dewaldt Duvenage, Clinton Swart

Sharks

Despite there being several players injury and unavailable because of Springbok duty, the Sharks team is a formidable one.

In the most interesting selection, Jaden Hendrikse will play at flyhalf with both Jordan Hendrickse and Siya Masuku injured. Sevens star Christie Grobbelaar is on the left wing, while Edwill van der Merwe, Ross Braude, Marvin Orie and Simphiwe Matanzima will all make their debuts.

Team: Yaw Penxe, Edwill van der Merwe, Lukhanyo Am, Francois Venter, Christie Grobbelaar, Jaden Hendrikse, Ross Braude, Vincent Tshituka (capt), Emmanuel Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi, Marvin Orie, Deon Slabbert, Ruan Dreyer, Fez Mbatha, Simphiwe Matanzima. Bench: Eduan Swart, Dian Bleuler, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Bathobele Hlekani, Nick Hatton, Jean Smith, Jurenzo Julius, Hakeem Kunene

More team news to come…

This weekend’s fixtures:

Friday: Stormers v Leinster 7pm; Glasgow Warriors v Sharks 9.05pm; Ulster v Dragons 9.05pm

Saturday: Bulls v Ospreys 2pm; Zebre v Edinburgh 4.05pm; Scarlets v Munster 6.30pm; Connacht v Benetton 8.45pm; Cardiff Rugby v Lions 8.45pm