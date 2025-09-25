Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

URC team news and fixtures: Sharks pick Jaden Hendrikse at No 10

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

25 September 2025

11:37 am

RELATED ARTICLES

All four SA teams are in action this weekend as the 2025/26 season kicks off.

Jaden Hendrikse

Regular scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse will play No 10 for the Sharks this weekend. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The 2025/26 season of the United Rugby Championship kicks off on Friday with the first round of fixtures.

The Stormers host Leinster, the Sharks are away to Glasgow, the Bulls entertain Ospreys and the Lions are away to Cardiff.

Here is all the South African team news.

Stormers

Centre Ruhan Nel has been named captain of the side, with three players set to make their debuts, namely 19-year-old prop Olly Reid, who was still at Paul Roos last year, loose forward Ruan Ackermann and flyhalf Clinton Swart.

Wandisile Simelane is at fullback, with Leolin Zas and Seabelo Senatla on the wings.

In a powerhouse loose trio, Ben-Jason Dixon is back from a long injury layoff, exciting Paul de Villiers gets a run, while Evan Roos will play at No 8.

Team: Wandisile Simelane, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel (capt), Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas, Jurie Matthee, Stefan Ungerer, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Paul de Villiers, JD Schickerling, Adré Smith, Neethling Fouché, André-Hugo Venter, Vernon Matongo. Bench: JJ Kotze, Olly Reid, Zachary Porthen, Ruben van Heerden, Ruan Ackermann, Marcel Theunissen, Dewaldt Duvenage, Clinton Swart

Sharks

Despite there being several players injury and unavailable because of Springbok duty, the Sharks team is a formidable one.

In the most interesting selection, Jaden Hendrikse will play at flyhalf with both Jordan Hendrickse and Siya Masuku injured. Sevens star Christie Grobbelaar is on the left wing, while Edwill van der Merwe, Ross Braude, Marvin Orie and Simphiwe Matanzima will all make their debuts.

RELATED ARTICLES

Team: Yaw Penxe, Edwill van der Merwe, Lukhanyo Am, Francois Venter, Christie Grobbelaar, Jaden Hendrikse, Ross Braude, Vincent Tshituka (capt), Emmanuel Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi, Marvin Orie, Deon Slabbert, Ruan Dreyer, Fez Mbatha, Simphiwe Matanzima. Bench: Eduan Swart, Dian Bleuler, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Bathobele Hlekani, Nick Hatton, Jean Smith, Jurenzo Julius, Hakeem Kunene

More team news to come…

This weekend’s fixtures:

Friday: Stormers v Leinster 7pm; Glasgow Warriors v Sharks 9.05pm; Ulster v Dragons 9.05pm

Saturday: Bulls v Ospreys 2pm; Zebre v Edinburgh 4.05pm; Scarlets v Munster 6.30pm; Connacht v Benetton 8.45pm; Cardiff Rugby v Lions 8.45pm

Read more on these topics

United Rugby Championship

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Lion captured in Giyani area and relocated to Kruger National Park, two others roaming
Politics Kenny Kunene returns to council: Are there honourable politicians left in SA?
News Masemola says Mchunu’s anger over ‘police doing a good job’ was ‘quite strange’
News Kruger National Park renaming gets greenlight from Mpumalanga legislature
News PA clears Kenny Kunene of wrongdoing after probe into alleged criminal connections [VIDEO]

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp