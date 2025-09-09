Bulls unveil star-studded URC squad after Ackers praises first hit-out

The Bulls have named a 56-man squad packed with Springboks and led by Ruan Nortjé for their URC campaign.

The Bulls have announced a United Rugby Championship squad brimming with Springboks ahead of the tournament’s kick-off at the end of the month.

They have reached three URC finals in the last four years but failed to go all the way.

The Pretoria side have made key signings since their 32–7 drubbing to Leinster in the final in Ireland in June, with Johan Ackermann also replacing Jake White as head coach.

Bulls grow squad in Currie Cup

Since then, the Bulls backed their youngsters, naming at least 21 debutants, in the Currie Cup. These appeared to do well as the Bulls topped the table after the first two matches, but then hit an injury crisis (even assistant coach Josh Strauss had to take to the field) and lost four matches in a row.

Ackermann took over from Phiwe Nomlomo as coach for the final fixture, naming several URC players, including Springboks, in the side. They held off the Cheetahs after being reduced to 14 men, winning 35–31 at Loftus on the weekend.

Five tries in the opening 50 minutes gave the hosts control before Springbok flank Marcell Coetzee received a red card for a dangerous tackle. The Cheetahs fought back to within a score, but could not deliver the final blow. Still, they will progress to the semi-finals while the Bulls won’t.

Bulls name URC squad brimming with Springboks

“Looking at the whole 80 minutes, the exercise we had, getting guys a hit-out for their first time, we are very pleased,” Ackermann said. “Not just with the result, the fact that we got through the 80 minutes. I now have a better idea of the individuals. We as coaches saw the things we have to work on.”

The Bulls finished the Currie Cup round-robin stage in sixth place, with three wins and 15 points from their seven games. However, they still trailed Boland by a significant eight points in fourth place.

Springbok lock Ruan Nortjé will again lead the Bull in the URC. New Bok signings include Handré Pollard, Jan Serfontein and Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg.

However, the injury list remains significant. Elrigh Louw, Nizaam Carr, Akker van der Merwe, Ruan Vermaak and Cameron Hanekom are undergoing rehabilitation.

Bulls URC squad

FORWARDS (32)

Loosehead props: Alu Tshakweni; Gerhard Steenekamp; Jan Hendrik Wessels; Sti Sithole; Ruan Swart

Hookers: Johan Grobbelaar; Akker van der Merwe; Juann Else; Esethu Mnebelele

Tighthead props: Wilco Louw; Francois Klopper; Mornay Smith; Jean Erasmus; Khuta Mchunu

No 4 locks: JF van Heerden; Ruan Nortje; Ruan Vermaak; Jaco Grobbelaar; Sintu Manjezi

No 5 locks: Reinhardt Ludwig; Cobus Wiese; Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg

Openside flanks: Marco v Staden; Marcell Coetzee; Nama Xaba

Blindside flanks: Jannes Kirsten; Nizaam Carr; Elrich Louw

Eighthmen: Cameron Hanekom; Mpilo Gumede; JJ Theron; Jeandre Rudolph

BACKS (24)

Scrumhalves: Embrose Papier; Paul de Wet; Zak Burger; Steven Nel

Flyhalves: Handre Pollard; Keagan Johannes; Johan Goosen

Left wings: Stravino Jacobs; Sergeal Petersen; Kurt-Lee Arendse

Inside centres: Harold Vorster; Jan Serfontein; PA van Niekerk; Chris Barend Smit

Outside centres: David Kriel; Stedman Gans; Katlego Letebele

Right wings: Sebastian de Klerk; Canan Moodie; Cheswill Jooste; Aphiwe Dyantyi

Fullbacks: Willie le Roux; Devon Williams; Henry Immelman