Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe claims top job at English club

One of Leeds United’s standout talents has returned to his English home, only this time he occupies a different role.

Known as the ‘Chief’, Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe holds a special place in the hearts of die-hard Leeds United fans.

The 56-year-old joined the English Premier League side from Kaizer Chiefs in 1994 and went on to represent the club in 262 match appearances before announcing his retirement in 2005. During his nine-year tenure at the club, he played an integral part in bringing success to the team of West Yorkshire, which later saw him wear the captain’s armband.

To date, he continues to play an integral part in the club’s DNA. In 2024, he returned to Yorkshire, where he was invited to make a guest appearance during halftime in a match between Leeds and Sheffield United.

“We are delighted to welcome Lucas back to Elland Road, and he will be brought out onto the pitch at half-time in front of the fans, so give him a huge welcome! We all look forward to you coming back, Chief,” the club wrote in a statement.

Meanwhile, their chief has now returned yet again, this time as an employee occupying a different role than before.

He has recently been appointed as the club’s ambassador.

This was revealed via a social media post.

In a statement, they added: “Lucas is a focal point for award-winning educational schemes and anti-racism campaigns, and his dedication to supporting the Leeds community on numerous important topics has been astounding, demonstrated through the many awards he has received.

“It is an honour to welcome Lucas back to the club, with the official announcement made at half-time of the club’s Premier League fixture with AFC Bournemouth, where he was introduced to the pitch, and we look forward to the future,” the statement concluded.

