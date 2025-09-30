Safa apologises to fans after Fifa punishment for ineligible player

The South African Football Association (Safa) says it intends to appeal Fifa’s decision to dock them three points for fielding an ineligible player – Teboho Mokoena – in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Lesotho in March.

The Citizen reports Fifa announced yesterday that, as per its rules, it has awarded Lesotho a 3-0 win in the Group C qualifier that took place on March 21. Bafana initially won the match 2-0 but fielded Mokoena, who was supposed to be suspended after picking up two yellow cards earlier in the group stages.

Safa ‘deeply disappointed’

“As Safa, we are deeply disappointed with this unprecedented outcome noting that it was delivered by a single-member panel without reasons, and without affording the association an opportunity to present legal arguments,” read a Safa statement that was issued yesterday.

“The association confirms that we have requested written reasons for the judgment and intend to lodge a formal appeal with the Fifa Appeals Committee within the prescribed 10-day period under Fifa’s disciplinary rules.”

The likelihood of Safa succeeding, however, looks slim. Fifa’s rules are clear on the matter.

“If a team fields a player who is not eligible to participate (due to suspension, registration issues, nationality, etc), the match is automatically forfeited. The default result is a 3-0 loss, unless the actual result was even more disadvantageous to the offending team,” reads the relevant rule.

And there is, despite Safa’s protestations, a precedent.

Fifa punishment consistent

In December 2017, Fifa punished Nigeria for fielding an ineligible player – Abdullahi Shehu – in a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria.

A 3-0 win was awarded to Algeria, but the decision did not affect Nigeria’s qualification for the world cup finals.

Bafana, now tied with Benin at the top of Group C, will hope they can still make it to the finals.

“The association emphasises its continued commitment to supporting Bafana Bafana in their qualification campaign,” continued the Safa statement.

“The players and the technical team have worked extremely hard to reach this stage and we remain focused on ensuring they secure maximum points in the matches ahead. We apologise to the nation for this administrative oversight and will reflect on the steps to take at the conclusion of our qualifying campaign.”

Bafana will play their final two qualifiers next month, against Zimbabwe in Durban on October 10 and Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium on October 14.