Boks hit ‘defining moment’ on road to 2027 Rugby World Cup

Former Wallabies scrumhalf Nick Phipps believes the Springboks’ The Rugby Championship triumph marks a key turning point in their quest for a historic third straight Rugby World Cup title.

After ending the All Blacks’ three-year reign as The Rugby Championship champions last season, the Boks made history by retaining the title for the first time, clinching it with a dramatic 29-27 victory over Argentina at Twickenham.

For South Africa, it’s another statement of intent in their pursuit of an unprecedented third consecutive world cup crown – and Phipps says the team’s resilience after a turbulent start to the campaign was telling.

The Boks rebounded from a shock 38-22 defeat to the Wallabies in Joburg and another setback against the All Blacks at Eden Park, before storming back to secure the championship.

“The way the squad has changed since that first game. I think, looking back on this, it’s a really defining moment in the Springboks leading into the next world cup, the direction they’re going to go,” Phipps said on Stan Sport’s Between Two Posts.

He noted how Rassie Erasmus has begun blending new blood into his proven world cup-winning core – a transition that, Phipps believes, could leave South Africa stronger than ever.

“Rassie’s obviously got his old boys that have got in there before, he started with them, gave them the opportunity. There were a few little mistakes and bumps along the road there, and then he started to filter in this new generation of players coming through.

“You’d argue that the 23 now is stronger than the 23 they started with and they’re probably going to be the ones leading into the next world cup in their next cycle.”

The Boks’ winning side against Argentina featured just five forwards – Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit – who had started the opening round.

