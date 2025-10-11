Stormers victory over Scarlets comes with heavy price

The Stormers have suffered a major injury blow following their 34-0 rout of the Scarlets in Lllanelli last night (October 10).

Coach John Dobson confirmed that veteran Springbok flank Deon Fourie suffered a serious arm injury which is likely to keep him out of rugby for a lengthy period.

“Deon’s devastated,” Dobson said after the match. “A lot of tears in the change room, Deon was in tears.

“It’s a serious bicep injury that will require surgery, so he’ll go home.

“It’s an emotional change room – as much as the win is pleasing, it shows how tight this team is that they’re so upset about Deon.”

Fourie had just returned to action from a leg injury that kept him out of rugby since April, and only been on the field for a few minutes as a replacement when the injury occured.

Dobson also confirmed that tighthead prop Sazi Sandi also faces time on the sidelines.

“Sazi will get scanned and we’ll see where he stands, but for now he’s out. That’s three really good tightheads in Frans [Malherbe], Neethling [Fouche] and Sazi unavailable and I don’t think any team can cater for that in their roster.

“But luckily we’ve got a great scrum culture and guys like Zach Porthen is coming through, we’ve got Hencus van Wyk, Corne Welbach, Oli Kebble can swing, so we should be able to keep our scrum culture going.”

The Stormers remain unbeaten after the opening three rounds, having blanked their opposition twice.

The team now travels to Italy to take on Zebre and Benetton.

