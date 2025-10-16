Confirmed: 2026 Rugby Championship paused as All Blacks tour South Africa

Sanzaar has released its international rugby calendar for the next five years.

It will see The Rugby Championship played in 2027, 2028 and 2029, and also deliver for the first time a full The Rugby Championship tournament in a world cup year (2027).

A new addition to the Sanzaar calendar sees various international multi-week tours to be played in the August-September window in non-The Rugby Championship years (2026 and 2030). The All Blacks will tour South Africa in 2026, with the Springboks visiting New Zealand in 2030.

The calendar also includes the proposed Nations Championship to be played in 2026, 2028 and 2030. The concept will see the 12 biggest rugby nations in the world meeting across two rounds of fixtures in July and November every two years.

The 2027 Rugby World Cup and the 2029 Women’s Rugby World Cup in Australia, and the 2029 British & Irish Lions tour to New Zealand will take place during this five-year cycle.

“Looking ahead, our joint-venture is committed to driving the next chapter of southern hemisphere rugby,” said Sanzaar CEO Brendan Morris.

“By collaborating closely with our unions [Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa] and valued broadcasting and commercial partners, we’ve developed an innovative calendar designed to deliver thrilling rugby experiences and set new benchmarks for the game in the years to come.”

“This new calendar for southern hemisphere rugby is all about bringing to the fans the highest level of world-class rugby and action. Indeed, after listening to what supporters, broadcasters and our stakeholders want, we’ve worked with the unions to craft a bold and dynamic schedule designed to deliver unforgettable moments every year.

“Whether you’re cheering at the ground or watching at home, get ready for an era of electrifying matches, fierce rivalries and world-class rugby experiences that put our passionate supporters front and centre. It’s a new dawn for southern hemisphere rugby, and we can’t wait for our fans to be part of this exciting journey.

“The future of southern hemisphere rugby is brighter than ever. Our member unions have a proud record on the international stage and Sanzaar believes this new calendar will assist in strengthening this record, while delivering to the fans unparalleled excitement and access to the world’s best rugby.”

