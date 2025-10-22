SA-born swimmer conquers record Lake Geneva relay to raise funds for sea rescue

South African-born endurance swimmer Dr François Bonnici has made history as part of a six-member team that completed the first two-way relay crossing of Lake Geneva.

Zululand Observer reports that the team covered 144km in 50 hours, 37 minutes, to raise funds for drowning prevention.

Bonnici, who grew up surfing and swimming in Cape Town’s Atlantic Ocean, said his love of open water began when there were no waves to surf.

He later completed solo and relay swims from Robben Island to Cape Town before relocating to Geneva, where his passion for long-distance swimming grew.

The historic swim began at Château de Chillon near Montreux, where the team set off in calm weather – but the return journey tested their limits.

“The first leg was glorious – sunshine and calm water,” said Bonnici. “But on the way back, the lake showed its teeth.”

Battling storms, cold rain and exhaustion, the team swam in a continuous relay for more than two days and nights.

Raising awareness

The feat was motivated by a shared cause – to raise awareness of drowning, which kills an estimated 300 000 people globally each year.

“Being a doctor, I’ve seen quite a few cases of drowning, and being a surfer, I’ve been involved in rescues,” said Bonnici, adding that drowning is scary, yet preventable.

Half of the funds raised – over CHF 10 000 (about R220 000) – went to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in South Africa, an organisation Bonnici supports as a monthly donor.

“The NSRI is one of the best organisations in the world, identified by the World Health Organisation as having effective programmes,” he said.

Bonnici praised his teammates – Alex Seeger (Germany), Dóra Sári (Hungary), Katie Glass (Canada), Kate Norton (UK) and Jonny Singh (UK) – describing the relay as a journey built on trust and teamwork.

“With this team I’d go almost anywhere,” he said. “To do a world first challenge is an exciting opportunity – and to raise funds for the NSRI.”

Though he now lives in Switzerland, Bonnici says he carries the ocean from home with him.

“My heart is always in the Atlantic Ocean,” he said. “Swimming is something we enjoy, and we hope everyone can have the skills to enjoy the water the way we do.”

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.