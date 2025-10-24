Winning will bring Lions fans back – Jaque Fourie

Lions defence coach Jaque Fourie believes the best way to fill Ellis Park again is simple: Win more games.

The former Springbok centre was speaking ahead of tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship match against Ulster, which comes on the back of a shocking turnout of just 1 771 fans for last weekend’s game against the Scarlets, which included travelling supporters from Wales.

Despite the sparse crowd, the Lions delivered their first win of the season after three straight losses on tour to start the 2025-26 season.

For Fourie, that result is the first step towards getting the fans back.

“I think the moment you start winning, things will be different,” he told the media after Thursday’s training session. “Then we will get people back into the stadium. That’s how it works.”

The Lions face unbeaten Ulster before a month-long break, with their next URC fixture only on 29 November against the Bulls at Loftus.

“If we can get another win before the break and then start rested in December when we play the South African teams, it will give us momentum and help us win back the fans,” he said. “It’s difficult because you have to be at your best in every game to win.”

This article was first published by SA Rugby Magazine.

