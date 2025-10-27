Comrades Marathon 2026 entry details reveal early registration perks

Entries for the 2026 Comrades Marathon, the 99th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, opened at noon, with the first week reserved for Green Number Club runners and Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) members, the association announced.

“Entries for all other aspirant runners will open one week later, on November 3, at 10:00, and the overall entry period will close on November 28, or earlier if the entry cap of 22 000 is reached before that date. Runners should take note that this will be the only entry window for the 2026 race,” explained CMA.

Green Numbers and CMA members offered early access

Berea Mail reports the statement highlighted: “This is the second year that Green Numbers are being offered the opportunity to enter first, after the introduction of this exclusive early entry window before the 2025 edition of the race, and this year sees the early entry offer extended to CMA members for the first time.

“This offer honours the dedication and perseverance of those athletes who have achieved a permanent Green Number after completing the Comrades Marathon 10 times (or by earning five gold medals or winning the race three times). It is also a nod of thanks to those who sign up as CMA members, which gives Comrades runners and Comrades volunteers the opportunity to become more involved in the Comrades Marathon while enjoying exclusive offers and events.”

CMA general manager Alain Dalais said: “We are incredibly proud of our Green Number Club members and inspired by their commitment to and passion for the Comrades Marathon. Similarly, we value and appreciate our CMA Members, who take a greater interest in everything to do with the event, and as a token of appreciation to all Green Number Club athletes and CMA Members, for their many years of loyalty and dedication to The Ultimate Human Race, the early entry window is reserved for them. CMA members should note that only those who signed up for or renewed their annual membership by October 23 will qualify for this early entry window for next year’s race.

“In our continuing effort to make the race accessible to as many runners as we can, we have kept the entry fees the same for the last three years, meaning that runners will pay the same entry fee as in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Also, as further reward for runners who have shown an exceptional commitment to the race, the entry fee is waived for holders of 25 or more Comrades medals.”

99th Comrades Marathon campaign announced

The Ultimate Human Race will be the 99th edition, and the 50th Up Run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg. The 2026 race campaign is Ska Fela Moya, which is Setswana for ‘don’t give up’.

Online entries can be done via the Comrades Marathon website www.comrades.com or on the Comrades Marathon app.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.