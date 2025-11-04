Amajimbos off to winning start as Midrand star debuts at Fifa U17 World Cup

Midrand’s rising football star Lunje Noqobo marked a proud milestone when he made his Fifa World Cup debut during South Africa’s 3–1 victory over Bolivia in their U17 World Cup opener in Doha, Qatar, yesterday.

According to Midrand Reporter, the Noordwyk Secondary School Grade 10 learner was introduced in the 85th minute, replacing vice-captain Emile Witbooi as coach Vela Khumalo sought to fortify the defence and protect a slender lead.

“It was important to bring on a fresh pair of legs to maintain the defensive structure, and Lunje handled the moment well.”

Amajimbos overcome early setback

Amajimbos had been reduced to 10 men earlier in the first half when Sive Pama’s yellow card was upgraded to red following a VAR review in the 35th minute. But the team showed resilience and composure despite the setback.

Just three minutes later, Witbooi broke the deadlock in the 38th minute, before Neo Bohloko doubled the lead shortly after half-time. Bolivia pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute, but Shaun Els sealed the result in stoppage time, securing South Africa’s first-ever win at a Fifa U17 World Cup.

Coach praises tactical maturity

“Our analysis was spot on, but was only disturbed by us being one man down, and that made us tweak and change our tactical approach to the game. However, we created the chances of still playing from transition.

“Our boys showed maturity and growth, understanding the technical changes and tactical flexibility that happened, and I’m proud of our boys, honestly,” said Khumalo.

Group stage outlook

The victory placed Amajimbos at the top of Group A on goal difference, ahead of Italy, who edged hosts Qatar 1–0 in the other fixture.

South Africa will next face Qatar on Thursday, before wrapping up the group stage against Italy on Sunday.

