Polokwane athlete eyes gold at Biathle, Triathle and Laser Run World Championships

In August 2023, Calvin Dias (19) travelled to Bath in the United Kingdom as part of the South African Laser Run team that competed in the Laser Run World Championships. It was his first time, and he hasn’t slowed down.

Polokwane Review reports that, a mere three months later, in November, Dias represented South Africa at the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM) Biathle and Triathle World Championships in Nusa Dua, Bali.

This year, he will again don the green and gold, competing in the UIPM Biathle, Triathle and Laser Run World Championships in Mossel Bay from December 8 to 13.

A former Curro Heuwelkruin learner, Dias is pursuing a B.Com law degree online. When he’s not studying, he operates his own running club and coaches athletes in his free time. Dias enjoys running, swimming and laser pistol shooting – the three sporting codes that form the core of his disciplines.

Biathle combines running and swimming, triathle adds laser pistol shooting, and laser run merges running laps with precision laser shooting.

“Laser run is a fast-paced and dynamic event that combines running and shooting. Athletes must hit the green target five times from 5m to 10m, before running laps of 300m to 600m,” Dias explains.

His strong performance at the national championships earlier this year secured his qualification for the world event.

“I gave it my all to earn my spot to compete against the best athletes from around the world.”

Competitors from 35 countries across all age groups, including able-bodied and para-athletes, will participate in the Mossel Bay event.

Dias has already stood on the podium multiple times and holds Protea colours in all three disciplines.

“My goal for this year is clear. I want to give everything I have and bring the gold home,” he says.

The cost of competing is, however, high and he needs around R35 000 to cover travel, accommodation, meals, competition fees and equipment.

“Every contribution, no matter how big or small, brings me one step closer to achieving this dream. Even sharing my campaign helps tremendously. With your help, I’ll proudly represent South Africa and give my all on the world stage once again.”

