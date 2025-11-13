Network Sport

Rassie rotates squad as Springboks prepare for Italy clash

Rassie Erasmus has made sweeping changes to the Springbok lineup to face Italy in Turin as he aims to give the full squad game time.

11 minutes ago
Jacques van der Westhuyzen
An archive photo of Handré Pollard in action against Italy. Photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named his team for Saturday’s match against Italy in Turin.

The Citizen reports that the Boks go into the game on the back of wins against France last weekend and Japan in their tour opener. They also have matches against Ireland and Wales to come.

Erasmus has opted for a new-look team, with several changes made from the side that featured against France in Paris last weekend.

Edwill van der Merwe, Canan Moodie, Ethan Hooker, Handré Pollard, Morne van den Berg, Marco van Staden, Ben-Jason Dixon, Franco Mostert, Jean Kleyn, Zachary Porthen and Johan Grobbelaar will all start the match in Turin.

Interestingly, there is no second hooker on the bench; Van Staden will cover for Grobbelaar.

Siya Kolisi will captain the side. The other three starting players from the match in Paris are Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Boan Venter.

The only change on the bench is Kwagga Smith returning to the matchday-23.

Game time for full squad

“We said from the outset of the tour that we want to give as many players as possible a chance to play, and we believe this team is best suited to the threats Italy will pose,” said Erasmus when he named his team today.

“One of our key pillars is to build squad depth, and it’s great to have players like Jean, Handré, Edwill and Ben-Jason back, who have all been in the mix in the last few seasons.”

Springbok team to face Italy:

Damian Willemse, Edwill van der Merwe, Canan Moodie, Ethan Hooker, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Handre Pollard, Morne van den Berg, Marco van Staden, Ben-Jason Dixon, Siya Kolisi (capt), Franco Mostert, Jean Kleyn, Zachary Porthen, Johan Grobbelaar, Boan Venter.

Bench: Gerhard Steenekamp, Wilco Louw, RG Snyman, Ruan Nortje, Andre Esterhuizen, Kwagga Smith, Grant Williams, Manie Libbok.

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

