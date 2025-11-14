Network Sport

Power family: KZN siblings reflect on triple powerlifting world titles

Warner Beach siblings Amber, John and Abigail Fisher are world powerlifting champions after each claimed gold in their categories.

35 minutes ago
Vusi Mthalane 1 minute read
Amber, Abigail and John Fisher with their accolades. Photos: Vusi Mthalane

Three siblings from Warner Beach in KZN earned world titles in powerlifting at the World Powerlifting Championships (WPC) in Durban last week.

According to South Coast Sun, Amber, John and Abigail Fisher went head-to-head against athletes from across the globe, each winning gold in their respective categories and making their mother, Tarryn, and their country proud.

Amber’s world title

Amber (12) competed in the 65kg category in the youth division last Tuesday. She completed a 70kg squat, a 37.5kg benchpress and an 80kg deadlift, securing first position and winning a gold medal.
On Sunday, she deadlifted 85kg and won the division’s best overall.

John’s dominant performance

Her brother John (17) competed in the 110kg category, where he won gold and achieved the biggest team total for combined weight lifted. He succeeded in the 235kg squat and a 122.5kg benchpress and he managed to deadlift 242.5kg.

On Sunday, he competed in the deadlift-only division, lifting 235kg and topping the category.

Abigail breaks a world record

Abigail (21), who is now a four-time world champion and is based in Australia, competed in the 110+kg junior category. She completed a 160kg squat, breaking the world record, a 62.5kg benchpress and a 150kg deadlift, winning the division and securing gold for first place.

On Sunday, Abigail completed a 145kg deadlift and won the division once again. She was named the best overall junior female.

Proud mom

Tarryn, who has been fully supportive of her children’s achievements, said she was extremely proud.

“Not many people can say they are a mother to three world champions,” she said.

Vusi Mthalane

Vusi Mthalane is a senior journalist with the South Coast Sun newspaper. With more than 13 years of newsroom experience, he covers stories that matter to communities along the South Coast, from Isipingo to Umgababa. His work has also appeared in The Witness, Zululand Fever, and the South Coast Fever.

