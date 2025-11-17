England, Scotland and Wales set for July tests in South Africa

The Springboks will take on England, Scotland and Wales in South Africa next July in the first instalment of the newly launched Nations Championship.

According to The Citizen, the new competition – a joint venture between Sanzaar and Six Nations Rugby to create the biennial tournament – will see the world’s 12 biggest teams in action, all aiming to be crowned the best in the game.

Format and participating teams

The Sanzaar nations – South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina – plus invitational teams Japan and Fiji, will represent the Southern Hemisphere in the competition, played in the two existing international windows in July and November, against the Six Nations teams England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

Following the six rounds, the Nations Championship will culminate in a first-of-its-kind Finals Weekend, which will be hosted at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in London in November.

Springboks’ fixtures

England (July 4), Scotland (July 11) and Wales (July 18) will head to South Africa for the midyear tests. It has also been confirmed that the Boks, the world cup winners in 2019 and 2023, will face Italy (weekend of November 6-8), France (weekend of November 13-15) and Ireland (November 21) in Europe next year to complete fixtures against all Six Nations teams.

The Finals Weekend, scheduled for November 27-29, 2026, will feature three days of double headers in London.

Future tournaments

Teams will be gunning to be named champion country of the world, with points allocated in each match to determine the best hemisphere. This will take place every two years.

The Nations Championship will not take place in 2027 as it is a Rugby World Cup year, with a full Rugby Championship also on the schedule. In 2028, the Nations Championship schedule will be reversed, with France, Ireland and Italy coming to South Africa, while the Boks will face England, Scotland and Wales in the UK.

Venues and kick-off times for the Boks’ three home tests next July will be confirmed by SA Rugby in due course.

The July matches will serve as an appetiser for the multi-match tour of South Africa by the All Blacks in August and September.

