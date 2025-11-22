Boks require ‘colossal effort’ to beat Ireland in Dublin, says Rassie

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus said that Ireland are a force to be reckoned with and that his team would have to be at the top of their game if they want to walk away from Dublin with a rare win on Saturday.

The Boks have a better overall record against Ireland, having won nine of their 17 games in the country, against seven losses and a draw, but they have lost their last three games there, stretching back to 2012.

Ireland also currently have the wood over the Boks, having won four of their last five encounters, and they will be eager to keep their solid recent record against them at the Aviva Stadium going.

The Boks though have huge motivation themselves, as this current group of world beaters, who have won every major trophy they have competed for over the past six years, have never won in Ireland, with it also the only country Erasmus has not won in as a coach.

There is thus plenty on the line for both teams, and Erasmus hailed the home side, who beat them here 19-16 in a tightly contested encounter back in 2022.

“Ireland have been among the top-ranked teams in the last few years, and they are a force to be reckoned with at home,” said Erasmus.

This article first appeared on The Citizen.

