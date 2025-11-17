Now for Ireland … Boks will be pumped up for Dublin showdown

The Springboks face a stiff challenge against Ireland in Dublin, but will be confident after impressive wins over France and Italy.

The Springboks will be pumped up for their massive clash against Ireland in Dublin this weekend, after two inspiring backs-against-the-wall wins over France and Italy over the past two weekends.

Two controversial refereeing decisions have resulted in the Boks losing Lood de Jager (France) and Franco Mostert (Italy) to red cards, but still went on to win those Tests 32-17 (France) and 32-14 (Italy).

De Jager has already copped a four-match ban and Mostert could suffer a similar fate, should things go against him.

A sense of injustice around those red cards could spur the Boks on this week, ahead of what is shaping up to be an almighty big Test in Dublin on Saturday.

Last year the Boks hosted Ireland in two matches in South Africa and beat them 27-20 in the first match at Loftus, before a last-gasp drop-goal on the fulltime hooter gave the Irish a thrilling 25-24 win in Durban.

Despite playing away from home this weekend the Boks will be slight favourites for the match. They are in good form, having built up some great momentum with three straight wins on tour, two of them coming after being reduced to playing with 14 men for long periods.

Recent record

But, the Boks have only won one of their last five games against Ireland, and haven’t won in Dublin since 2012, so they will need to be at their very best and hopefully keep all 15 players on the field for the full 80 minutes, if they want to walk away with a win.

Coach Rassie Erasmus is also chasing his first win against Ireland in Ireland — the only country where he has taken his team and not won.

Ireland though are also in good shape, having responded well after going down to the All Blacks 26-13 in Washington a few weeks ago. They have subsequently picked up a 41-10 win against Japan and a 46-19 win over the Wallabies.

Erasmus meanwhile has called up a couple of reinforcements, with hooker Bongi Mbonambi and prop Ntuthuko Mchunu joining the squad for the Tests against Ireland and Wales.

Expect Erasmus to this week name a team similar to the side that featured against France, with Thomas du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Damian de Allende and Cheslin Kolbe returning to the starting XV after sitting out against Italy.