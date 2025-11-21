Boks require ‘colossal effort’ to beat Ireland in Dublin, says Rassie

Coach Rassie Erasmus said Ireland will provide a major challenge for his Boks team, as they aim to break their losing hoodoo in the country that stretches back to 2012.

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus said that Ireland are a force to be reckoned with and that his team would have to be at the top of their game if they want to walk away from Dublin with a rare win on Saturday.

The Boks have a better overall record against Ireland, having won nine of their 17 games in the country, against seven losses and a draw, but they have lost their last three games there, stretching back to 2012.

Ireland also currently have the wood over the Boks, having won four of their last five encounters, and they will be eager to keep their solid recent record against them at the Aviva Stadium going.

The Boks though have huge motivation themselves, as this current group of world beaters, who have won every major trophy they have competed for over the past six years, have never won in Ireland, with it also the only country Erasmus has not won in as a coach.

There is thus plenty on the line for both teams, and Erasmus hailed the home side, who beat them here 19-16 in a tightly contested encounter back in 2022.

“Ireland have been among the top-ranked teams in the last few years, and they are a force to be reckoned with at home,” said Erasmus.

“They have a good balance of experienced and exciting young players in their squad, and they pose threats up front and with their talented backs, so it’s going to require a massive effort to beat them.

Never won in Ireland

“This group of players have never won a match in Ireland before, so we know how tough it’s going to be to win here, and that will certainly motivate us.

“It will take a colossal effort, but we are excited about the challenge, and we know that we have to be razor sharp in all departments to get the desired result.”

The Boks named their side for the clash on Thursday afternoon and, as expected, brought in all of their senior stalwarts, who had been rested during their win over Italy over the past weekend.

There are only two changes from the starting side that beat France a few weeks ago; Canan Moodie coming in on the wing in place of Kurt-Lee Arendse, who suffered concussion against Italy and has been sent home, and Ruan Nortje, coming in for the suspended Lood de Jager.

Exciting young flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has again been backed to lead the line, and he has now done so in away games against the All Blacks, France and now Ireland, showing the trust Erasmus is developing in him.

It is thus a strong Bok team overall and as long as they play at the high standards that they have been over their six game winning run, they will be favourites to end their recent Irish hoodoo, although the hosts will be going all out to spoil the party.