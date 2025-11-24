Cape Town para-athlete conquers Ironman 70.3 despite fierce race-day conditions

Not only did Cape Town para-athlete Henno Hendrikse (28) complete his first Ironman 70.3 in Mossel Bay on November 16, but he placed first in the physically challenged class and 607th out of 1 794 athletes.

Mossel Bay Advertiser reports that, three years ago, Hendrikse was in a motorcycle collision that saw him lose the use of his right arm completely.

Over the past year, he taught himself to swim and cycle with just his left arm, with the help and support of Cornel Botha, who manages the Tri3tribe Triathlon Academy in Cape Town, and Shane Williams, a member of the academy.

Hendrikse said he had done a group swim in Mossel Bay the day before the race, and it went well, however, when he woke up at 03:00 the next morning, it was storming. “I was staying in Great Brak River, and when I woke up, it was pouring, so I thought it would be an interesting race day,” he laughed.

He said the water was quite choppy that morning.

“After going over the first two waves, it felt like I was just going nowhere, but then I found my rhythm and stayed focused. Then it was out for the cycle. It was drizzling, but it was a nice cycle down, but coming back, that climb against the wind was quite challenging and my quads were really feeling it.”

Hendrikse said for the first kilometre of the run, it felt like his legs were going to cramp up, but by that time, the weather had also cleared up and the sun was shining.

“The spectators along the route were amazing. All their cheering really keeps a person going. You forget about the distance, and that support really helps carry you through,” he said.

He said overall, the conditions were challenging.

“They were tough, but my mind was set on getting myself through,” said Hendrikse.

“I think what also helped get me through is that I have made it through tough conditions before, during this whole journey I have been on since the collision. I completed the Ironman 70.3 Mossel Bay with a smile, and I will be back next year. I also want to compete in Durban’s Ironman 70.3.”

Hendrikse thanked those at the Tri3tribe Triathlon Academy, his family and all the spectators who cheered the athletes on for their support.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.