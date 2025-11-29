Brilliant Boks demolish Dragons

The Springboks completed an unbeaten end-of-year tour with a record win against Wales in Cardiff today.

The Boks scored 11 tries to triumph 73-0 and inflict Wales’ biggest-ever home defeat.

It was a 12th victory in 14 Tests in 2025 for the back-to-back world champions, who again end the year ranked No 1.

Both sides fielded much-changed line-ups due to the match being held outside World Rugby’s Test window, resulting in the release of frontline players to their clubs; 13 in the case of the 11th-ranked hosts.

Wales started relatively well after a typically rousing rendition of their national anthem, but the gulf in quality between the teams soon become apparent.

The Boks’ first try stemmed from a scrum penalty and was scored by loosehead prop Gerhard Steenekamp.

Another dominant set-piece resulted in an attack down the short side and a try to winger Ethan Hooker, with flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu again slotting the conversion.

The Bok pack gave them a third try on the half-hour mark when No 8 Jasper Wiese dotted down before the referee could award a penalty try.

And they struck again with the clock in the red, Morne van den Berg darting over following a big carry by Andre Esterhuizen to make it 28-0 at the break.

It was more of the same in the second half, with tighthead Wilco Louw crashing over early on and Wales flank Taine Plumtree seeing yellow.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Canan Moodie scored while he was off, prompting the introduction of the entire Bok bench at once.

Esterhuizen’s second try was followed by a yellow card for Wales No 8 Aaron Wainwright for shoulder-to-the head contact, with Feinberg-Mngomezulu grabbing his double against 14 men.

Ruan Nortje and Eben Etzebeth then crossed in quick succession, before the latter was red-carded for an eye-gouge during a late scuffle.