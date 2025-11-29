Network Sport

Brilliant Boks demolish Dragons

The Welsh team began the match with good momentum after a typically stirring rendition of their anthem, yet this positive start faded as the disparity in class became obvious.

17 hours ago
Simon Borchardt 1 minute read
Eben Etsebeth in a white springbok rugby shirt
Archive image: Eben Etsebeth.

The Springboks completed an unbeaten end-of-year tour with a record win against Wales in Cardiff today. 

The Boks scored 11 tries to triumph 73-0 and inflict Wales’ biggest-ever home defeat.

It was a 12th victory in 14 Tests in 2025 for the back-to-back world champions, who again end the year ranked No 1.

Both sides fielded much-changed line-ups due to the match being held outside World Rugby’s Test window, resulting in the release of frontline players to their clubs; 13 in the case of the 11th-ranked hosts.

Wales started relatively well after a typically rousing rendition of their national anthem, but the gulf in quality between the teams soon become apparent.

The Boks’ first try stemmed from a scrum penalty and was scored by loosehead prop Gerhard Steenekamp.

Another dominant set-piece resulted in an attack down the short side and a try to winger Ethan Hooker, with flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu again slotting the conversion.

The Bok pack gave them a third try on the half-hour mark when No 8 Jasper Wiese dotted down before the referee could award a penalty try.

And they struck again with the clock in the red, Morne van den Berg darting over following a big carry by Andre Esterhuizen to make it 28-0 at the break.

It was more of the same in the second half, with tighthead Wilco Louw crashing over early on and Wales flank Taine Plumtree seeing yellow.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Canan Moodie scored while he was off, prompting the introduction of the entire Bok bench at once.

Esterhuizen’s second try was followed by a yellow card for Wales No 8 Aaron Wainwright for shoulder-to-the head contact, with Feinberg-Mngomezulu grabbing his double against 14 men.

Ruan Nortje and Eben Etzebeth then crossed in quick succession, before the latter was red-carded for an eye-gouge during a late scuffle.

17 hours ago
Simon Borchardt 1 minute read

Simon Borchardt

This article was written by Simon Borchardt for SA Rugby Magazine.

Related Articles

Athlete in Springbok colours showing off a trophy with two medals hanging around his neck

World-class strongman: Roodepoort’s Kroezen dominates powerlifting and slap fighting rankings

5 hours ago
Cricket ball and bat laying on grass with the words 'Cricket News' big across the screen

Nandre Burger: Proteas eager to carry Test momentum into ODI series against India

November 29, 2025

He had it at 14: Ex-KES coach on Malcolm Marx’s rise to World Rugby’s summit

November 28, 2025

All eyes on Soweto Marathon as 30th edition brings major road closures

November 28, 2025
Back to top button