The battle lines are drawn: The pools are set

The Springboks have been drawn in Pool B for the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

The four-time world cup winners, who will be chasing an unprecedented hat-trick of titles, will face Italy, Georgia and Romania in the pool stage of the expanded 24-team tournament.

Watch the draw as it happened:

This article was first published by SA Rugby magazine.

