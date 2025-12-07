Ekurhuleni dancer achieves national glory and international recognition

Kaylee de Bruyne, a talented dancer from Nigel, Ekurhuleni, is gaining national attention for her hard work and passion.

Heidelberg Nigel Heraut reports that her skills across several dance styles are helping her stand out and earn well-deserved recognition.

Kaylee de Bruyne in action. Photo: Supplied

In October, she competed in the Elements of Dance SA Nationals in Sasolburg, participating in acrobatics, contemporary, ballet and jazz.

Her hard work paid off, as she secured four gold awards and achieved a remarkable fourth place overall in her age group.

Kaylee de Bruyn with her trophies. Photo: Supplied

Notably, she was named the national overall acrobatics winner and was selected to represent South Africa in both Ireland and Hungary.

Following her national success, Kaylee entered the Stage Quest SA Dance Festival in Centurion in November.

There, she showcased her class with impressive results: Achieving fifth place in acrobatics, fourth in jazz, and clinching first place in both contemporary and ballet.

Throughout the year, Kaylee has displayed her exceptional talent by participating in 22 eisteddfods, where she amassed an outstanding tally of accolades: 84 certificates, 16 awards, 71 diplomas, 40 item winners and 28 departmental winners.

Additionally, in 18 dance competitions, she earned 72 certificates, 68 medals and 24 trophies, as well as five Gauteng Colours, three SA Colours, and three National Colours. She has been selected for 11 different South African teams for 2026, achieving national winner status 12 times.

Looking ahead, Kaylee has been chosen to represent South Africa at several prestigious international events in 2026, including the Dance Fest in Serbia, World Dance Championships in Czechoslovakia, Mediterranean Legends in Spain, Stars of the Universe International and Dance World Masters in Croatia.

Letisha Nel, coach at Zoe Dance Studio, is extremely proud of Kaylee.

“I am immensely proud of Kaylee for her hard work, gentle spirit and determination to never give up.

“She exemplifies how a humble attitude and consistent effort can yield extraordinary results.

“Watching her grow as a dancer has been a privilege,” said Nel.

