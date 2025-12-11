From Alberton to Europe: Jessica Wade debuts for Banyana Banyana

Alberton’s rising soccer star Jessica Wade (22) took a major step in her career after earning her first senior cap for Banyana Banyana in a 2–0 victory over Morocco in an international friendly at the Adrar Stadium on Saturday.

According to Alberton Record, the match was part of South Africa’s preparations for the 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which Morocco will host in March and April.

The New Redruth-born player has now joined Alberton legend Janine van Wyk as only the second soccer player from the suburb to represent Banyana Banyana at senior level.

Wade’s call-up followed a standout Hollywoodbets Super League season with JVW FC. “It was a dream come true, something I wanted for so long and did not know if it would happen. When the call–up came through to the club, I was ecstatic,” she told Alberton Record.

She earned her debut after Banyana captain Refiloe Jane picked up an injury early in the match. “It was unexpected, but it gave me the chance to earn my first cap. I tried to take the opportunity with both hands,” she said.

Growing up in Alberton

Wade attended Waterstone College before completing her education through homeschooling when Covid–19 disrupted her Grade 11 year.

She began playing soccer at seven years old at Rovers, a boys’ club, before joining JVW’s all-girls setup at 11. Her national journey began at 14 with the U17 side under coach Simphiwe Dludlu, progressing to the U20s at 16.

The injury that changed everything

While playing for UJ in the Engen Cup, Wade suffered an ankle injury that sidelined her for 13 months.

“It was the second match of the tournament, and I think there was really poor officiating in the game. The refs did not have control of the game.

“I had been on the receiving end of a couple of bad tackles and then, about 10 minutes into that second fixture, I was on the end of a really bad tackle. She came in studs up, took my ankle, and I tore all the ligaments on both sides of my ankle and ended up needing reconstruction surgery on both sides.”

Initially told that surgery was unnecessary, she spent six months in failed rehab before a fifth medical opinion confirmed the need for surgery.

“After that, it took me just over seven months to rehab again because I was starting from scratch. Soccer being gone from my life for that long was extremely tough,” Wade explained.

Jessica Wade takes a shot in the 2-0 win over Morocco. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu

Support system

She credits her mother, family, friends, school staff, coaches, sponsors and psychologist for keeping her motivated.

“Everyone played a part. Adidas stuck with me through my injury when they did not need to. Discover Sport saw potential and invested in me. I am grateful to every person who supported me in any way.”

A new chapter in Europe

Wade recently signed a two-year contract with Åland United, a top division club in Finland. She leaves JVW after a strong season in the Hollywoodbets Super League, where the team is set to finish second or third, depending on the final fixture.

Banyana Banyana are also hoping to play in the Cosafa Women’s Championship early next year as part of their Afcon preparation.

Grounded and ambitious

“My goal is to get better every day. If I take care of my attitude and effort, the opportunities will follow.”

With her first international cap, recovery from a career–threatening injury and a move to Europe, Wade’s journey is only just beginning.

