Man conquers wheelchair journey from Harding to Amanzimtoti

A personal challenge evolved into a powerful campaign proudly calling for equal opportunity for the differently-abled.

South Coast Sun reports that Muzi Fodo completed a gruelling four-day, 190km wheelchair push all the way from Harding to Amanzimtoti on December 4, raising life-changing funds to donate ‘active wheelchairs’ to those in need.

Fodo’s journey began when a traumatic motor vehicle accident left him paralysed. He found himself in a wheelchair, but rather than allow his new circumstances to hold him back, he chose to rise above them.

“I took on this challenge for two reasons. One, to raise funds to donate active wheelchairs for those who cannot afford them, and two, to raise awareness of just how expensive life is as a disabled person,” says Fodo.

Muzi Fodo during his journey. Photo: Supplied

Active wheelchairs are lightweight, customisable manual chairs designed for independence, speed and manoeuvrability. They cater to those who lead active lifestyles. They differ from passive wheelchairs, which are operated by an attendant or carer. Active wheelchairs start at around R12 000 for entry-level models.

“You can’t live a full life with hospital wheelchairs. It does not have to be this expensive. Those who do not have medical aid often have to just live without it. It is made even more inaccessible because most people who are disabled do not work and cannot afford active wheelchairs,” he says.

Fodo says that on the first day, he wheeled his way from Harding to Paddock. On day two, he pushed to Port Shepstone. He says that day three was the toughest day of his journey.

“I started around 05:30 and only reached Scottburgh at 22:00. In the end, myself and all those who supported me on the journey made it to Amanzimtoti Main beach. It was great to finish here. It was such a great success. I got a whole lot of support from family, friends and even people I don’t know. I want to thank them all, truly. As for me, I am exhausted, but I know I’ll recover, because we are just getting started in raising awareness for disabled people,” says Fodo.

