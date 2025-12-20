Lowveld sports photographer’s rugby photo nominated for international prize

One of the most renowned sports photographers in the Lowveld, Johan Orton, is in the running to win a major international photography prize.

In his early career as a sports photographer, Orton was the public relations officer at Laerskool Nelspruit, but has since made the move to Nelspruit Primary where he holds the same title, Lowvelder reports.

“I’m so honoured to have one of my pictures selected as one of the 50 best by the World Sports Photography Awards 2026 (WSPA) in the rugby category,” Orton told Lowvelder while taking a well-deserved seaside holiday.

Johan Orton’s photo of Eben Etzebeth in action against Italy in July. Photo: Supplied/Johan Orton

To qualify, 10 photographs had to be submitted. This year, 23 000 images by 4 100 photographers from 123 countries entered. Only the 50 best photos in each category are then selected.

The photo, which could see Orton walking away with the winner’s award, was taken at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria during the game between the Springboks and Italy.

Johan Orton.

The picture shows the Bok enforcer, Eben Etzebeth, charging down a kick by Alessandro Fusco, Italy’s scrum half. The shot is beautifully timed, even showing how Etzebeth’s hand is dented in as it makes contact with the ball.

Orton will have to wait until the new year to find out where he placed, as the winners will be announced on January 15.

