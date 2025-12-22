Fearless 7-year-old from Kempton Park races into BMX spotlight

At seven years old, Sunè Voges is already turning heads in the BMX world, reports Kempton Express.

Known for her fearlessness, speed and tenacity, Sunè has quickly become one of the most exciting riders in her age group.

Early inspiration

“I started riding for fun when I was six, but I didn’t have a proper BMX race bike and hadn’t competed yet. Watching my brother race inspired me, and with help from James Ringrose, I eventually got my own bike,” Sunè says.

For her, the thrill of BMX goes beyond competition. She loves the speed, chasing other riders and the challenge of mastering tricks like the wheelie, an impressive feat where the front wheel is lifted off the ground while maintaining balance on the back wheel.

“What I like most about BMX is the speed and chasing people on my bike. Since I started riding, I’ve learnt to be a good loser and a good winner.

“I focus on learning from each race and improving, no matter the outcome,” she adds.

Big achievements at a young age

The young rider achieved remarkable milestones in 2025.

She earned her SA3 plate at the SA Champs and aims to reach SA1 in the coming years. At the Kempton Park BMX Club awards, she walked away first in the 9 & Under Girls class and also received the Little Tiger Floating Trophy.

Voges looks up to fellow Kempton Park BMX rider Miyanda Maseti, admiring her achievements and determination to ride with boys.

Safety comes first

Safety is also a top priority for the young star.

“I think the most important gear in BMX is the helmet because riders fall all the time. Shoes with grip, knee pads, long sleeves and gloves are also important. You can’t always predict what will happen, so it’s better to be safe than sorry,” Sunè adds.

She is creating a bright BMX future, with passion, talent and a strong focus on safety.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.