Bafana Bafana beat Angola as coach hails Orlando Pirates forward’s impact

Hugo Broos praised the impact made by Tshepang Moremi after the Orlando Pirates forward came off the bench to help Bafana Bafana beat Angola 2-1 in their opening Group B match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations yesterday.

The Citizen reports Moremi came on as a second-half substitute, with the scores tied at 1-1, and immediately added impetus to Bafana’s attacks. He had a goal ruled out by VAR and then saw his lay-off in the 79th minute smashed into the top corner by Lyle Foster.

“Tshepang had a wonderful entry into the team,” Broos told SABC Sport.

“Suddenly there was speed in the team and we were dangerous. He scored a goal with an offside, I don’t know what happened but yes he was a threat.”

Broos criticises first-half display

By contrast, Broos was not happy at all with Bafana’s first-half display. He was especially upset with the way they took their foot off the accelerator after Oswin Appollis opened the scoring.

Manuel Luís da Silva Cafumana, commonly known as Show, grabbed an equaliser for Angola, who were the more threatening team for much of the opening period.

“I was not pleased with our game in the first half,” said Broos. “We led 1-0 and then we fell asleep and let Angola come back. We put something right at half time and in the second half we had more pressure, more movement and more chances. This is what I want.”

Focus shifts to Egypt

Bafana will next play Egypt on Boxing Day and are already in a good position to make it to the knockout rounds.

“Egypt are next and will be at another level. But maybe those games are more for us,” added Broos.

“Angola are not a team we know much about. It was also our first game in the tournament and we are still working out where we are good and where we are not. Now we know what we have to do.

“We showed it in the second half and we will try to do it against Egypt. Not losing will be a good result.”

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.