Broos praises super-sub Moremi after Bafana victory

By Jonty Mark

22 December 2025

'Suddenly there was speed in the team and we were dangerous,' said the Bafana head coach.

Tshepang Moremi - Bafana Bafana

Tshepang Moremi (left) had an excellent game after coming on as a second half substitute. Picture: Khaled DESOUKI / AFP

Hugo Broos praised the impact made by Tshepang Moremi after the Orlando Pirates forward came off the bench to help Bafana Bafana beat Angola 2-1 in their opening Group B match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Monday. 

Moremi on song

Moremi came on as a second half substitute, with the scores tied at 1-1, and immediately added impetus to Bafana’s attacks. He had a goal ruled out by VAR and then saw his lay-off in the 79th minute smashed into the top corner by Lyle Foster. 

ALSO READ: Foster cracker gives Bafana a perfect AFCON start

“Tshepang had a wonderful entry into the team,” Broos told SABC Sport. 

“Suddenly there was speed in the team and we were dangerous. He scored a goal with an offside, I don’t know what happened but yes he was a threat.” 

By contrast, Broos was not happy at all with Bafana’s first half display. He was especially upset with the way they took their foot off the accelerator after Oswin Appollis opener the scoring. 

Show grabbed an equaliser for Angola who were the more threatening team for much of the opening period. 

Broos – ‘We fell asleep’

“I was not pleased with out game in the first half,” said Broos. 

“We led 1-0 and then we fell asleep and let Angola come back. We put something right at half time, and in the second half we had more pressure, more movement and more chances. This is what I want.” 

Bafana will next play Egypt on Boxing Day, and are already in a good position to make it to the knockout rounds. 

“Egypt are next and will be at another level. But maybe those games are more for us,” added Broos. 

“Angola are not a team we know much about. It was also out first game in the tournament and we are still working out where we are good and where we are not. Now we know what we have to do. 

“We showed it in the second half and we will try to do it against Egypt. Not losing will be a good result.”

