Eben Etzebeth dons Santa suit to surprise Langebaan foster children

Did you know that when Santa is not dropping off presents across the globe, he is quite the rugby player?

Santa, in the form of Springboks and Sharks star Eben Etzebeth, made a very special stop at a beach on the West Coast of the Western Cape at about 09:30 to surprise foster children.

Dressed in the iconic red of Santa Claus, Etzebeth and his family warmed the hearts of seven girls and three boys. Seven of the girls and one of the boys are from For the Children Langebaan, and although one of their girls was not present, two other foster children joined the group, bringing the total to 10.

According to the NPO and public benefit organisation’s website, it is a safehouse and future cluster foster care scheme devoted to helping abandoned, abused and neglected children in society.

Eben Etzebeth with one of the children. Photo: For the children/Facebook

Santa’s visit

Caxton Network Sport spoke to Vanessa and Jean du Plessis, who explained how Etzebeth ended up ‘tackling’ this special occasion.

Vanessa shared that the towering lock’s elder brother, Ryan, contacted them to set up the surprise after a post the safehouse made on its Facebook page.

The post, translated from Afrikaans, asked: “Hi Mr Eben Etzebeth. The post is now [due to] peer pressure from our nine children, that’s the kids who fell over their own feet on the beach this morning when they saw you and your family on the beach. And couldn’t stop smiling once…”

It added that Vanessa and her husband tried their best to keep the children quiet and protect Etzebeth’s privacy, but said the excitement was too much when the kids saw him and his family.

Santa, in the form of Springboks and Sharks star Eben Etzebeth, gives out hugs. Photo: For the children/Facebook

‘He has a great heart’

Asked about the towering lock’s Santa surprise, Jean said Etzebeth has a wonderful heart. “He showed up in a Santa Claus suit and spent about half an hour with the kids.”

He added that Etzebeth was amazing with the children, handing out hugs and gift bags to all of them. Vanessa thanked the Etzebeth family for taking time out of their Christmas Day for the gesture. “It is the most beautiful thing they could do for us.”

Donations

Jean explained that the biggest portion of their budget, about a third, goes towards school fees and added that donors can be issued with a tax certificate.

He said the children are placed in foster care until at least the age of 18 to ensure a stable environment. “Seven of the nine are in a private school next year,” Jean mentioned, adding that they try to help those in their care in the best way possible.

For more about their work and to donate, visit their website.

