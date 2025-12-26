Network Sport

Promising Sedibeng star joins Mamelodi Sundowns

Siyabonga Mbongo from Remember Elite Sports Academy has signed for Mamelodi Sundowns and will feature for their Diski Challenge Team.

23 hours ago
Zacharia Nale 1 minute read
Siyabonga Mbongo finalises his paper work to join Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: Remember Elite Sports Academy

Mamelodi Sundowns have signed youngster Siyabonga Mbongo from Remember Elite Sports Academy (Resa).

According to Sedibeng Ster, Mbongo from Sedibeng is regarded as one of the most promising youngsters to come from the region.

Shining star

He recently represented the South African U17 team at the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) Cup, where he scored the winning goal against Angola.

Siyabonga was accompanied by Resa director Xolani Mathumba when he went to sign his contract with Sundowns.

Sedibeng Ster Sport has learned that Siyabonga will feature for Sundowns’ Diski Challenge Team.

Siyabonga is an exciting prospect. Photo: Remember Elite Sports Academy

A bright future ahead

Siyabonga played a key role in Resa’s success during his development years and is widely viewed as one of the country’s most exciting young prospects. Many believe he has the potential to progress to the Bafana Bafana senior national team in the future.

When Sedibeng Ster Sport profiled him following the Cosafa Cup, little did they know that today he would be signed by one of the biggest clubs not only in South Africa, but on the African continent.

Resa confirmed the move in a statement released on their website and Facebook page, wishing Siyabonga well as he begins a new chapter in his career.

“As Resa we are very proud of Siya and we wish him all the best.”

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.

23 hours ago
Zacharia Nale 1 minute read

Zacharia Nale

This article was written by a journalist from Sedibeng Ster.

Related Articles

Hugo Broos in a white sports shirt stands outdoors with three people in the foreground, out of focus.

Bafana Bafana coach criticises penalty decisions in Egypt loss

5 hours ago

Coach confident South Africa can challenge Egypt in Group B clash

December 26, 2025

Eben Etzebeth dons Santa suit to surprise Langebaan foster children

December 25, 2025

SA20: Anticipation grows ahead of month-long cricket spectacle

December 25, 2025
Back to top button