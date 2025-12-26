Promising Sedibeng star joins Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have signed youngster Siyabonga Mbongo from Remember Elite Sports Academy (Resa).

According to Sedibeng Ster, Mbongo from Sedibeng is regarded as one of the most promising youngsters to come from the region.

Shining star

He recently represented the South African U17 team at the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) Cup, where he scored the winning goal against Angola.

Siyabonga was accompanied by Resa director Xolani Mathumba when he went to sign his contract with Sundowns.

Sedibeng Ster Sport has learned that Siyabonga will feature for Sundowns’ Diski Challenge Team.

Siyabonga is an exciting prospect. Photo: Remember Elite Sports Academy

A bright future ahead

Siyabonga played a key role in Resa’s success during his development years and is widely viewed as one of the country’s most exciting young prospects. Many believe he has the potential to progress to the Bafana Bafana senior national team in the future.

When Sedibeng Ster Sport profiled him following the Cosafa Cup, little did they know that today he would be signed by one of the biggest clubs not only in South Africa, but on the African continent.

Resa confirmed the move in a statement released on their website and Facebook page, wishing Siyabonga well as he begins a new chapter in his career.

“As Resa we are very proud of Siya and we wish him all the best.”

