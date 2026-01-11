SA20: Sun set to shine on Sunrisers, Super Giants

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban’s Super Giants will attempt to go again when they meet at St George’s Park today.

The sides could only look on in despair on Friday evening when consistent drizzle washed out their first meeting at Kingsmead. But they should have no such problems with the sun set to blaze down in Gqeberha with temperatures set to peak at 32°C. It has certainly been shining on the Sunrisers with the two-times champions topping the log with 19 points and an advantageous run-rate of +2.953.

Captain Tristan Stubbs has proved adept at leading the Sunrisers for the first time with his side having lost just one game out of six, with a victory over DSG set to confirm their playoff spot.

“Often when you’re just a player, often as a young guy you just worry about your own game to a degree, make sure you’re alright,” Stubbs said. “I feel like it’s a lot now about helping guys when they’re not and about how we can get the team better. That’s what I’m really enjoying, helping everyone.” Stubbs has relished being reacquainted with his former Grey High School mate Matthew Breetzke and the pair are looking forward to putting on a show for the St George’s Park faithful. “We played together from school, played for the Warriors a lot together, so I always love playing with Berto,” he said. “I feel like we know each other really well on the cricket field, and the Sunrisers have always prided themselves on having local boys, I think that’s what’s always helped. “Hopefully the local boys can bring that fire and chaos. Get the crowd behind us and anything can happen then.”

On the other side of the scale, Durban’s Super Giants have not quite reaped the results they would have liked considering the talent-laden squad they possess. DSG are currently rooted at the bottom of the table with just one victory but have also been the victim of three washouts in their seven matches which has halted their momentum. The clash against Sunrisers is vitally important for Lance Klusener’s men to remain in the playoff race, but top-order batsman Marques Ackerman is confident they can turn things around. “We’ve got a big encounter coming up against Sunrisers. We’ve just lacked a little bit of momentum in this tournament, but I don’t think it’s all doom and gloom,” Ackerman said. “We’ve got a great change room and the environments awesome. So, and a lot of experience. So, it takes one game for us to click, and you never know what could happen.”

