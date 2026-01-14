Midmar Mile regular doubles down with charity swim

For over two decades, Reino von Wielligh has been a familiar face at the aQuellé Midmar Mile, the world’s largest open-water swimming event.

But this year, the Pretoria swimmer will take on his most ambitious challenge yet – swimming 32 miles (51.5km) during the February 5-8 event as part of the Midmar Mile Charity Challenge.

The Witness reports that, since 2016, the aQuellé Midmar Mile has raised over R22m for various charitable causes.

“This year marks my 21st consecutive year swimming at the Midmar Mile and my ninth year that I will be doing 16 miles (25.7km) for charity,” he explains.

I always come back to the Midmar Mile year after year, not just because of the amazing work that Midmar does to support charities, but because of the camaraderie between swimmers.

“For me, it’s to see everyone reach their personal goal and smile once they complete the mile, whether it’s your 100th or first, the feeling of joy and accomplishment is shared among all swimmers.”

This year, Von Wielligh is doubling his usual distance.

“The 32 miles has been an idea over the last two years as I want to create even greater awareness for [children’s cancer charity] Happy Bundles.

“I have decided to take on the 32 miles in 2026 as I am 32 years old.

“My inspiration for this ambitious challenge is that I know I can use my swimming talents to help kids with cancer and people with disabilities, and hopefully, by swimming 32 miles, I will be able to get more people involved in these charities.”

Von Wielligh explained he is aiming to raise R32 000 – R1 000 for each mile – with part of the funds raised also going to one of the new official aQuellé Midmar Mile charities, the National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD).

For Von Wielligh, preparation has been gruelling, covering 60-70km a week in training.

“To prepare for the 32 miles, I have trained for the last seven months, doing sessions of up to 20km in a single session in a pool… With Midmar Dam known for its waves and wind, each mile will be a feat on its own, getting closer to the 32,” he says.

Nutrition and recovery are equally important.

“I will be taking my lessons learnt over the past seven months – to fuel with enough carbs leading four days into the start of the charity swim, as well as taking my Powerbar gels and my Sport RX recovery and protein drinks,” he explains.

Von Wielligh’s motivation is deeply rooted in the work of Happy Bundles.

“Seeing how happy a kid is when they receive the bundles is something else, as if at that moment they forget about the fight they are fighting, and they are just smiling.

“This is also why I swim for Happy Bundles, as the mileage I am swimming is nothing compared to what some of these kids go through.”

While this is very much Von Wielligh’s personal mission, he is not alone in his epic quest.

Sydney Olympic silver medallist Terence Parkin will also attempt the 32-mile feat, adding further inspiration to the challenge.

“At the 2025 Midmar Mile, Parkin did mention that he might be joining, but it wasn’t until recently that [race director] Wayne Riddin told me that Terence is going to attempt the 32-mile effort with me.

“Myself, Wayne and Terence will also be supporting the NCPD,” says Von Wielligh.

Von Wielligh hopes his mammoth effort will motivate others to take part.

“I hope to inspire people and fellow swimmers to take on the challenge to join the Midmar Mile Charity Challenge and swim to make a difference,” he says.

To support Von Wielligh’s mission, click here.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.