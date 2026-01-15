Titans captain honoured for excellence beyond the boundary

The professionalisation of women’s cricket in South Africa has produced many stars who continue to shine in the Hollywoodbets Pro Series and other aspects of their lives, developing into holistic, well-rounded people.

Pretoria Rekord reports that Gandhi Jafta, captain of the Fidelity Titans, continues to inspire those around her with her commitment to excellence on and off the field.

At the 2025 University of Pretoria Sports Awards, Jafta was honoured with the prestigious Principal’s Award for Exceptional Performance, recognising her incredible achievements in both academics and cricket.

Jafta’s journey began in the rural Eastern Cape, where she learnt the importance of education from an early age. Her parents instilled the belief in all-around development.

“My parents and my school, Lilyfontein, strongly encouraged holistic development. That meant taking part in different sports, in the music department, and making sure I performed well academically. My dad always encouraged me to have a rare combination of skills, and I’ve always taken that to heart. For me, that combination became cricket and academics,” she says.

Titans’ women’s cricket captain Gandhi Jafta’s achievements on the cricket field and as an academic led to the special award she recently received from the University of Pretoria.

Photo: Supplied

For Jafta, studying was her primary goal.

“Growing up in the rural Eastern Cape, from an early age, it was education that showed me life could be bigger than the small Willowvale community. Schooling took me to East London and Lilyfontein in Grade One, and I knew that if I wanted to go further, education would take me there too. Coming to Pretoria was first and foremost about coming to university,” she says.

Her early achievements, including making the South African Schools team in Grade 10, fuelled her passion for cricket. However, education remained her priority.

Balancing the responsibilities of being a Titans captain while pursuing a PhD and lecturing is no small feat. Jafta emphasised the importance of being present and focused, while also acknowledging the sacrifices she made.

“I try to remain fully present and focused on the task at hand. When I’m at cricket, cricket is the priority. When I’m working on my PhD or lecturing, that becomes the main thing. At times, the interests conflict, but I stay grounded in what needs to be done at that moment,” she says.

There are times when the tank runs close to empty – especially when she is on tour and still has to write articles, study for exams and write tests.

“You get through those challenges by simply getting it done. But more recently, when my lecturing load increased, and I was working on my PhD while being on SA Emerging tours and the National Academy, I started working with an occupational therapist to help me plan and execute my days more effectively,” she says.

For this cricket star, commitment to excellence is not just a goal but a core value. Her competitive nature, combined with her faith, drives her to excel in both arenas.

“God has blessed me with talent both in the classroom and on the field; and to who much is given, much is expected.”

Jafta has ambitious aspirations in both cricket and academia. She wants to finish her PhD and become a great lecturer and researcher, but she also dreams of playing for the Proteas Women.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.