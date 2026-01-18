Pretoria Capitals climb to top spot after holding off Super Kings in SA20 clash

The Pretoria Capitals recovered from a horrible start, climbing to the top of the SA20 standings on Saturday after securing a 21-run victory over the Joburg Super Kings in their Gauteng derby at the Wanderers.

Set a target of 144 runs to win, the Super Kings were restricted to 122/8 against an impressive Capitals bowling attack led by captain Keshav Maharaj who took 3/15, The Citizen reports.

Middle-order batter Dian Forrester top-scored for the Joburg side with 44 not out off 33 balls, but while he put up a fight, the hosts ultimately fell short in their chase.

Pretoria Capitals innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, the Capitals found themselves flailing at 7/5 in the fifth over after a disastrous start to their innings.

They were saved, however, by a 103-run partnership between Dewald Brevis and Sherfane Rutherford for the sixth wicket.

Brewis made 53 runs off 47 balls and Rutherford hit 74 not out off 50 deliveries as the visitors compiled 143/6 in their 20 overs.

Australian seamer Daniel Worrall spearheaded the Super Kings attack, taking 2/12, but while the hosts were destructive during the powerplay, they were unable to capitalise on their efforts as Brewis and Rutherford stuck their heels in at the crease.

Play-off race

The Capitals, who had already qualified for the knockout stages, stayed in the hunt for a top two finish as they looked to avoid next week’s eliminator match and progress automatically to the qualifier play-offs.

The Super Kings remained in fifth place in the round-robin standings, though they were still in with a chance of reaching the play-offs ahead of their last round-robin game against the Paarl Royals at Boland Park on Monday.