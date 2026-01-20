Watch: High-altitude training draws world champions to Potch

Potchefstroom has for numerous decades been known as a hot spot for the top international athletes to train and prepare for the athletics season.

Potchefstroom Herald reports that during the cold winter season in Europe, these athletes flock to Potchefstroom to experience sunny conditions, high altitude, world-class facilities as well as South African hospitality.

Dutch athletics stars in Potchefstroom for pre-season training

A contingent of Dutch athletes, Femke Bol, Lieke Klaver and Isaya Klein Ikkink are in Potchefstroom in preparation for upcoming athletics events on the world stage.

Bol, a double world champion and world record holder, is the current world champion in the 400m hurdles.

Klaver is an Olympic gold medallist and world champion in the 4x400m mixed relay, while Klein Ikkink was also part of the Netherlands’ 4x400m mixed relay team that won gold at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris with Bol, Klaver and Eugene Omalla in an unforgettable race.

Award-winning coach oversees training

The newspaper caught up with them at the NWU Kenneth McArthur stadium where they were put through their paces by head coach Laurent Meuwly. The award-winning Swiss sprinting and hurdles coach has been part of the Dutch coaching setup since 2019 and has achieved tremendous results on the global stage.

