Duduza teen cricketer (16) shines with Cubs U19 selection

The Duduza Cricket Hub is celebrating a remarkable year of achievement after producing several players selected for Eastern Schools provincial teams, highlighted by the outstanding rise of 16-year-old Moeketsi Beya.

According to African Reporter, Moeketsi attended the Eastern Schools U16 provincial trials, where his performances earned him selection for the schools U16 final trials. He was subsequently chosen for the Eastern Storm U16 team that competed at the Schools Provincial Tournament hosted in Paarl in December.

During the tournament, Moeketsi delivered a series of impressive performances and played a key role in helping the Eastern Storm reach the final. The team won the tournament, marking a major milestone in his young cricketing career.

Following the U16 tournament, attention shifted to the prestigious U19 Khaya Majola Cricket Week.

After the conclusion of the week, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the Cubs team that participated in the Cubs tournament this month.

Moeketsi was included in the CSA Cubs U19 squad – a significant achievement considering the age group.

Moeketsi, who hails from Duduza and is a product of the Duduza Cricket Hub and club structures, performed admirably against older opposition, further underlining his potential and talent. Selection for Cubs Week is regarded as a major honour in South African schools’ cricket and a key pathway for future professional players.

The Duduza Cricket Hub also celebrated the selection of several other players for Eastern schools provincial teams that competed at the national level:

Eastern Storm U16 Boys

Moeketsi Beya

Eastern Storm U16 Girls

Thandeka Mngomezulu

Khanyisile Hlatshwayo

Refiloe Majola

Eastern Storm U19 Boys

Nkosibonile Sibisi

Thabiso Mabe

Luyanda Beya (non-travelling reserve)

The hub’s girls also made their mark at National Schools Week, with standout individual performances.

Thandeka Mngomezulu was particularly impressive with the ball, claiming key wickets and representing Duduza with distinction on the national stage.

Speaking with pride, the head coach of the Duduza Cricket Hub and club, Geco Mofokeng, praised their consistent progress.

“As a coach, I’m satisfied with the progress we are making every day. Our goal is to ensure that cricket remains alive in Duduza and that we continue producing quality players at all times,” he said.

In addition to provincial success, the hub has also produced regional players, further demonstrating the strength of its development structures.

“It was encouraging to see our players performing so well at national weeks. Their individual performances were very good, and I encourage them to work even harder,” the coach added.

With a foundation now firmly in place, the Duduza Cricket Hub is optimistic about the future.

“I’m looking forward to producing more players from Duduza this year,” he said.

