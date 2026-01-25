Watch: Waratahs punch-up caught on camera

Footage has emerged of the Waratahs training punch-up that left Angus Scott-Young with a facial fracture and Miles Amatosero suspended for four weeks.

According to local media, he threw three punches before teammates stepped in to break up the incident. Scott-Young was said to have suffered a fractured eye socket and needed multiple stitches.

Amatosero can cut his suspension to two matches after completing counselling and education programmes.

Watch the incident:

