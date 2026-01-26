SA’s ‘most welcoming’ cycling race set for record turnout

For nearly four decades, the Dis-Chem Ride for Sight has stood apart in the local sporting calendar.

Comaro Chronicle reports that the 37th edition of the race, recognised as one of SA’s most welcoming races and organised and led by visually impaired people, returns to Boksburg City Stadium on February 15.

Since its inception, the event’s race director, Claudette Medefindt, has always been visually impaired, supported by an organising committee consisting of many members living with vision loss, including current race director Linsay Engelbrecht, who is affected by Stargardt disease, which leads to severe central vision loss.

It is believed to be the only major cycling event in the country – and among very few globally – run by those who personally understand the realities of sight loss.

“This is not just a cycling race. It’s a living demonstration that visual impairment does not limit leadership, excellence, or impact,” said Retina SA.

All proceeds go to Retina SA

All proceeds from the event go directly to Retina SA, the country’s only organisation dedicated exclusively to supporting people with retinal conditions and funding research into treatments and cures.

The beneficiaries are people just like the organisers – individuals and families navigating life with retinal diseases.

Routes for all cyclists

The event offers three routes catering to both competitive and recreational cyclists.

The 116km Super Classic by Ensure Gold starts at 06:15, the 62km Challenge by DS24 at 07:30, and the 10km fun ride at 08:15.

All routes include dedicated para-cycling categories, reinforcing the event’s long-standing commitment to inclusive sport.

Tandems, handcycles and other adaptive cycles are actively welcomed. In addition, the Dis-Chem Ride for Sight is also considered to be SA’s most welcoming race to new cyclists, as many professional and recreational cyclists started their road cycling career at this iconic race.

A stepping stone for major events

The 116km Super Classic is also a seeding event for this year’s Ride Joburg and the 2027 Cape Town Cycle Tour.

After steady growth in recent years, organisers expect the 2026 edition to attract a record number of participants.

Entries are open via Dis-Chem Ride for Sight.

