Network Sport

No Formula 1 in South Africa in 2027

South Africa’s Formula 1 ambitions have hit a speed bump, with officials conceding the country will not be ready to host a grand prix by 2027.

3 hours ago
Faizel Patel 2 minutes read
The South African F1 Grand Prix is likely to take place at Kyalami. Photo: Supplied

South African Formula 1 (F1) racing fans will have to wait a little longer to experience the high-octane sport, after the country underestimated the requirements for staging a grand prix race.

The Citizen reports that F1 fever in South Africa hit the headlines when Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie met with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali at the Azerbaijan Formula 1 event in September 2024.

No more F1 in SA in 2027

At the time, McKenzie said South Africa was ‘one step closer to bringing F1 to the country’ while at the same event, he also had an ‘extremely good meeting’ with president Mohammed Ben Sulayem of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), where they discussed support for South Africa’s F1 bid.

2027 was always an expected date for the South African F1 Grand Prix, with McKenzie making several announcements about the sport coming to the country during that year.

However, 2027 may not be the year for South Africa after all and having F1 cars racing around a track in the country will have to wait a little longer.

Underestimated requirements

While McKenzie admits the country underestimated the requirements for staging an F1 event, he said they have not given up and that a team of experts has been appointed to prepare a stronger bid for 2028 or 2029.

“Well, next year, definitely not, because we have underestimated what is required to host the F1 event. But F1 has held our hand. So now what we’re doing is, we’ve got the experts, and we’re putting together a bid. We give them an offer, they can’t refuse,” McKenzie told eNCA.

Kyalami proactive

The Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit is the favourite to host an F1 race if and when it comes to South Africa.

Kyalami has taken proactive steps by engaging the services of Apex Circuit Design to prepare a roadmap for FIA Grade 1 accreditation, a requirement to host a modern Formula 1 event.

Kyalami owner, Toby Venter, told a media contingent, including The Citizen, that Kyalami had been deemed 90% ready for an F1 race.

“As things stand, we could host Formula 1 as early as 2027 or 2028.”

Venter told The Citizen that they have already started with minor upgrades to the circuit.

Lewis Hamilton calls for F1 in Africa

Several current F1 drivers, including seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, have called for the sport to return to South Africa.

“We can’t be adding races in other locations and continuing to ignore Africa,” Hamilton said.

Faizel Patel

Faizel is a multi-award-winning journalist. He began his career in journalism at a local community radio station before moving to EWN and doing some correspondence reporting for BBC. Faizel is the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Gauteng and National Winner 2022 in the Opinion Category. He was nominated as the best news anchor and field reporter at the MTN Radio Awards. Faizel has also received awards from Adcock Ingram, sponsors of Brave, as a top journalist in South Africa in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

