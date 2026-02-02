No Formula 1 in South Africa in 2027

South African Formula 1 (F1) racing fans will have to wait a little longer to experience the high-octane sport, after the country underestimated the requirements for staging a grand prix race.

The Citizen reports that F1 fever in South Africa hit the headlines when Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie met with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali at the Azerbaijan Formula 1 event in September 2024.

No more F1 in SA in 2027

At the time, McKenzie said South Africa was ‘one step closer to bringing F1 to the country’ while at the same event, he also had an ‘extremely good meeting’ with president Mohammed Ben Sulayem of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), where they discussed support for South Africa’s F1 bid.

2027 was always an expected date for the South African F1 Grand Prix, with McKenzie making several announcements about the sport coming to the country during that year.

However, 2027 may not be the year for South Africa after all and having F1 cars racing around a track in the country will have to wait a little longer.

Underestimated requirements

While McKenzie admits the country underestimated the requirements for staging an F1 event, he said they have not given up and that a team of experts has been appointed to prepare a stronger bid for 2028 or 2029.

“Well, next year, definitely not, because we have underestimated what is required to host the F1 event. But F1 has held our hand. So now what we’re doing is, we’ve got the experts, and we’re putting together a bid. We give them an offer, they can’t refuse,” McKenzie told eNCA.

Kyalami proactive

The Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit is the favourite to host an F1 race if and when it comes to South Africa.

Kyalami has taken proactive steps by engaging the services of Apex Circuit Design to prepare a roadmap for FIA Grade 1 accreditation, a requirement to host a modern Formula 1 event.

Kyalami owner, Toby Venter, told a media contingent, including The Citizen, that Kyalami had been deemed 90% ready for an F1 race.

“As things stand, we could host Formula 1 as early as 2027 or 2028.”

Venter told The Citizen that they have already started with minor upgrades to the circuit.

Lewis Hamilton calls for F1 in Africa

Several current F1 drivers, including seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, have called for the sport to return to South Africa.

“We can’t be adding races in other locations and continuing to ignore Africa,” Hamilton said.