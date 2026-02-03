Network Sport

Boks begin 2027 Rugby World Cup title defence with Italy clash

World Rugby has announced the fixtures for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, with defending champions South Africa opening their campaign in Adelaide.

The Springboks celebrate their 2023 Rugby World Cup win. Archive photo: Johan Orton/Caxton Local Media

Current champions South Africa will open their 2027 Rugby World Cup campaign in Australia with a match against Italy at the Adelaide Oval on October 3, 2027, with kick-off at 05:45 (SA time).

The Citizen reports it was announced earlier today when World Rugby released the fixture schedule for the tournament.

Hosts Australia will face Hong Kong China in the opening game on October 1, 2027, in Perth, with kick-off at 12:45.

Pool B opponents and fixtures

The Boks, who not only won the world cup in France in 2023 but also in Japan in 2019, to go with triumphs in 1995 and 2007, are in Pool B at the world cup.

Their other two matches in pool action at the tournament will be played on October 10, 2027, at 08:45 in Brisbane against Georgia and October 17, 2027, at 13:15 in Perth against Romania.

Knockout stages and final

For the first time at a Rugby World Cup there will be a round of 16 on the weekend of October 23 and 24, 2027, with the quarter-finals on October 30 and 31, 2027.

The semi-finals will take place on November 5 and 6, 2027, with the final scheduled for November 13, 2027, in Sydney.

Tournament format and tickets

The 2027 Rugby World Cup will feature 52 matches, with tickets going on sale on February 18, 2027.

This 11th edition of the world cup will also, for the first time, comprise 24 teams and be played in seven cities in Australia.

Zimbabwe will play at the world cup for the first time since 1991, while Hong Kong China will be on debut.

For the full fixture schedule click here.

