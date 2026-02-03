Rugby World Cup 2027: All the fixtures, venues and kick-off times confirmed

The Boks face Italy, Georgia and Romania in pool play.

Current champions, South Africa, will open their 2027 Rugby World Cup campaign in Australia with a match against Italy at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday 3 October, with kick-off at 5.45am (SA time).

This was announced on Tuesday when World Rugby released the fixture schedule for the tournament.

Hosts Australia will face Hong Kong in the opening game on Friday 1 October in Perth, with kick-off at 12.45pm.

The Boks, who not only won the World Cup in France in 2023 but also in Japan in 2019, to go with triumphs in 1995 and 2007, are in Pool B at the World Cup.

Their other two matches in pool action at the tournament will be played on Sunday 10 October at 8.45am in Brisbane (Georgia) and Sunday 17 October at 1.15pm in Perth (Romania).

For the first time at a Rugby World Cup there will be a round of 16 on the weekend of 23 and 24 October, with the quarter-finals on 30 and 31 October. The semi-finals will take place on Friday and Saturday, 5 and 6 October, with the final scheduled for 13 November in Sydney.

The 2027 Rugby World Cup will put on 52 matches, with tickets going on sale on 18 February.

This 11th edition of the World Cup will also, for the first time, comprise 24 teams, and be played in seven cities in Australia.

Zimbabwe will play at the World Cup for the first time since 1991 while Hong Kong China will be on debut.

For the full fixture schedule click here.