Eye-watering R55k for tickets to see Bokke play in the USA

Tickets for the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series went on sale this week, and even the most expensive South African fixtures are nowhere near the prices being asked for the fourth Test in the United States.

The All Blacks will face the Stormers, Sharks, Bulls and Lions, and play three Tests against the Springboks in South Africa in August and September, before the final Test is played at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on September 12.

The Citizen reports that with the currency at R16.12 to the Dollar – as of February 5 – a ticket to that game will cost between R4 657.80 and R55 426.19 ($289–$3,439), depending on the seat you prefer.

Meanwhile, ticket prices for the All Blacks’ matches against the four local franchises are between R350 and R1 350, though the Sharks match at Kings Park on August 11 has a R250 option.

Springbok tickets range from R850 to R4 000 with the stadiums offering similar price packages. Tickets can be purchased at springboks.tmtickets.co.za.

This is the All Blacks’ first full-length tour since 1996 and has resulted in the pausing of the Rugby Championship in 2026. It also sets the stage for New Zealand to seek revenge after the Springboks won the Rugby Championship title back-to-back last year.

Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry ticket prices:

• Friday August 7: Stormers v All Blacks, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Category D – R350, C – R650, B – R850, A – R1 350.

• Tuesday August 11: Sharks v All Blacks, Kings Park, Durban

category E tickets – R250, D – R350, C – R650, B – R850, and A – R1 350.

• Saturday August 15: Bulls v All Blacks, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Category E – R250, D – R350, C – R650, B – R850, A – R1 350.

• Saturday August 22: Springboks v All Blacks, Ellis Park, Johannesburg (first Test)

Category C – R1 650, B – R2 850.

• Tuesday August 25: Lions v All Blacks, Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Category E – R250, D – R350, C – R650, B – R850, A – R1 350.

• Saturday August 29: Springboks v All Blacks, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town (second Test)

Tickets not yet available at the time of publication. Click here or here for tickets in due course.

• Saturday September 5: Springboks v All Blacks, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg (third Test)

Category D – R850, C – R1 650, B – R2 850, A – R4 000.

• Saturday September 5: Springbok Women v Black Ferns, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg

Included in above.

• Saturday September 12: Springboks v All Blacks, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, USA (fourth Test)

Prices range from $289 to $3,439 (R4 657.80 to R55 426.19).

