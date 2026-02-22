Video: Marathon glory for Ngcobo and Madziva in annual Capital City race

Philani Ngcobo claimed a breakthrough victory in the sixth edition of the annual Capital City Marathon in Pietermaritzburg, crossing the finish line in 2:26:54 – his first win over the marathon distance.

Speaking to The Witness, Ngcobo said he was overwhelmed by the achievement.

“I’m still trying to believe it if it’s really me that won today’s Capital City. The weather was kind to us and we enjoyed it. We also enjoyed the route,” he said.

He credited the cool conditions and light drizzle for helping runners maintain their pace.

Women’s race

Loveness Madziva secured top honours in the women’s 42.2 km event, saying careful preparation paid off.

“I think I was lucky because all what I prepared came together nicely,” said Madziva. She added that her race plan unfolded as expected, allowing her to secure victory.

