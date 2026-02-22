Videos: Andy Birkett makes history with 16th Dusi Canoe Marathon win

History was made at the finish of the Dusi Canoe Marathon yesterday morning as Andy Birkett became the first person in the 75-year history of the men’s race to win it 16 times.

Northglen News reports that paddling with Matt Fenn, the duo repeated their feat of 2024, also a doubles year, crossing the finish line at Blue Lagoon to rapturous applause.

Despite a brave effort, the chasing pair of Sbonelo Khwela and Msawenkosi Mtolo could not catch the leaders and ended in second place.

Men’s race

Birkett’s 16th title sets a new benchmark in the men’s race, further cementing his dominance in one of South Africa’s most demanding endurance events.

Christie Mackenzie and Saskia Hockly navigate the rapids on Day 2 of the race. Photo: Anthony Grote/Dusi Canoe Marathon

Women’s race

In the women’s race, uMdloti paddlers Christie Mackenzie and Saskia Hockly claimed victory after an intense battle with Abby Solms and Robyn Groenink, who were neck and neck on the final day.

Mackenzie, who holds four K1 titles, was chasing an elusive K2 crown and achieved it alongside her best friend Hockly.

Hockly, paddling her first Dusi since 2021, celebrated her 22nd birthday on Day 2 of the race and put celebrations on hold as the job was not done yet.

In the lead-up to the race, the pair won several pre-Dusi events, including the 50 Miler and the Inanda Dam to Durban races, which cover most of the final two days of the Dusi route.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.