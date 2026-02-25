Record prize money announced for 2026 SPAR Women’s Grand Prix series

In celebration of its 18th anniversary, the SPAR Women’s Grand Prix has announced an increase in the total prize money for the series to R1 967 500.

According to Alberton Record, the overall winner of the series is expected to take home R210 000, the runner-up R105 000 and third place R80 000.

The prize money for the age categories has also increased, with the overall winner expected to take home R11 000, while the runner-up will receive R8 000.

Additionally, there are incentives for the top five South Africans.

The top finisher will receive R110 000, second R75 000 and the fifth-placed athlete will take home R21 000.

This is in addition to the money they win in the main competition.

A platform for elite women

Since its launch in 2008, the event has been a driving force in transforming the careers of SA’s top female runners. It was designed to enable elite athletes to ‘earn some serious money and strong competition in an annual series’.

The series, run over five SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge races held in Cape Town, Durban, Tshwane and Gqeberha, has not only crowned champions but opened doors, offering athletes a powerful platform to compete, earn and rise to national prominence.

It was initially restricted to South African runners, but it was extended to include international athletes in 2019. The race has attracted some outstanding athletes from elsewhere in Africa.

The international competition has proved to be invaluable, spurring local runners on to achieve faster times.

Glenrose Xaba is the defending SPAR Women’s Grand Prix champion. Photo: Supplied

Xaba chases history

René Kalmer, Irvette van Zyl, Tadu Nare and Glenrose Xaba have each won the SPAR Grand Prix three times since its launch 18 years ago.

Xaba was the first South African to win the series since it was opened to international runners, and the first black South African to win it three times.

The Boxer AC athlete is now aiming to make more history by becoming the first person to win the coveted prize for a fourth time.

“The SPAR Grand Prix has become very important to me,” said Xaba.

“I am very proud to be the first black South African to win it three times. I like to think that my achievements are an inspiration to young girls living in poverty, as I was, who see what I have done and believe they can do the same.”

